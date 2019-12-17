Happy Birthday Riteish Deshmukh: From Masti to Marjaavaan, movies which made us fall in love with the actor

Happy Birthday Riteish Deshmukh: Today, as Riteish Deshmukh turns a year older, let us take a look at some amazing films that the actor has entertained us with and continues to do so.

Riteish Deshmukh made his debut in Bollywood in the year 2003 with Tujhe Meri Kasam, but he gained praise for his performance and amazing acting in the 2004 film Masti. Since then the actor has worked in many comedy films and his comic timings are simply the best. Riteish made his debut as a film producer with the Marathi success Balak Palak in the year 2013. He made his acting debut in Marathi cinema with the action film Lai Bhaari in 2014 which was a blockbuster hit.

On 17th December 2019, Riteish Deshmukh rings in his 41st birthday. The actor has made us cry, laugh, love and feel all the other emotions through his films. The birthday boy has done a lot of films with his best friend and actor . Riteish has also been a part of a lot of franchise films like Housefull, Dhamaal, Kya Kool Hai Hum, Masti. The actor was being stereotyped as a comedy actor but he broke this with his amazing negative performance in Ek Villain.

Today, as Riteish Deshmukh turns a year older, let us take a look at some amazing films that the actor has entertained us with:

Masti

Directed by Indra Kumar, and starring Riteish Deshmukh, Aftab Shivdasani and Vivek Oberoi in the lead roles with Lara Dutta, Amrita Rao, Tara Sharma and Genelia D'Souza as female leads and in a supporting role, Masti was a comedy film. Riteish portrayed the role of Amar in the film. His chemistry with Genelia, his comic timings, his wink thing that his character has in the movie, everything was just hilarious and amazing.

Bluffmaster:

Directed by Rohan Sippy and produced by Ramesh Sippy. The film stars Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, , Boman Irani and Nana Patekar. The film received a great response from the critics as well as the audiences. Riteish had played a supporting role in the movie but was the highlight and a catchy character.

Hey Babyy:

Directed by Sajid Khan, the movie starred Riteish Deshmukh, Fardeen Khan, , Vidya Balan and Boman Irani. It is loosely based on the 1990 Malayalam movie Thoovalsparsham which is an adaptation of 1987 American film Three Men and a Baby which in turn was based on the 1985 French movie Three Men and a Cradle which had already been adapted into a 1989 Marathi movie Baalache Baap Brahmachari. Riteish made us fall in love with his character Tanmay Joglekar. His Jodi with Akshay was loved by the audience and continued to be loved.

Dhamaal:

Directed by Indra Kumar and produced by Ashok Thakeria, the film stars Sanjay Dutt, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Aashish Chaudhary and Javed Jaffrey in the lead roles. Riteish portrayed the role of Roy in the film. From his dialogues to his acting everything was just great.

Housefull:

Directed by Sajid Khan, the film stars Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, , Lara Dutta, Jiah Khan, Boman Irani and Arjun Rampal in the lead roles. Riteish played the character of Bob, Aarush's (Akshay Kumar) best friend and supporter. Inspite of being the second lead, Riteish made us fall in love with him in the film.

Ek Villian:

Directed by Mohit Suri, the film stars , Riteish Deshmukh, and . Riteish played a negative character in the film which made the audience surprise with the birthday boy's killer performance. He played the role of a serial killer Rakesh Mahadkar. Ek Villain gave Riteish a break from comedy and romantic films which proved to be a success in his career.

Riteish has entertained us with many more amazing films. Which is your most loved film of the birthday boy? Tell us in the comments below.

