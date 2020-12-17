Happy Birthday Riteish Deshmukh: Sidharth Malhotra, Tara Sutaria, Kriti Sanon & others send love to the star

Riteish Deshmukh is celebrating his 42nd birthday today. Bollywood celebs have showered love on the birthday boy via social media.

Bollywood's favourite actor Riteish Deshmukh has turned a year older today. The actor is celebrating his 42nd birthday with his wife Genelia Deshmukh and sons Riaan and Rahyl. The actor was last seen in Baaghi 3. Now today, to make his day more special, fans have poured in wishes for the talented actor on social media. From Tara Sutaria, to Anil Kapoor, many friends of Riteish from the industry have sent across sweet wishes.

Anil Kapoor shared a picture of him along with the birthday boy and wrote, "Happy Birthday, @Riteishd!! You have the warmest heart!! Here’s wishing you a lifetime of health, love & happiness!!"

Happy Birthday, @Riteishd!! You have the warmest heart!! Here’s wishing you a lifetime of health, love & happiness!! pic.twitter.com/JwJzCiXu9b — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) December 17, 2020

Sidharth Malhotra wrote, "Happy birthday Riteish. Wish you great health, more laughter, success and another story for us to hit it out on the screen"

shared a picture featuring herself, Riteish, Genelia and Shilpa’s hubby Raj Kundra. She wrote,“Wish you a very happy birthday Riteish Deshmukh. May the year ahead bring you all that you have wanted and much more. Biggg huggg.”

took to her Twitter handle and shared a picture of her along with Anil Kapoor and Riteish. She wrote, "Two of my favourite people in a single frame May God bless you with lot of success and happiness."

Two of my favourite people in a single frame May God bless you with lot of success and happiness @Riteishd @AnilKapoor pic.twitter.com/NXjFH6435m — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) December 17, 2020

Kriti Sanon has worked with Riteish in Housefull 4 and to wish him on his birthday, she wrote, "Happiest birthday to one of my fav fav people. Stay the wonderful soul that you are Rits. Gonna miss you too much in Jaisalmer".

Tara Sutaria wrote, “Happy happy birthday to you dear Riteish Sir. Thank you for your warmth and for all the laughs. Lots of love to your family and to you.”

Shreyas Talpade wrote, "Happppyy Buddayyy @Riteishd Bhau Happiness and good health always".

Happppyy Buddayyy @Riteishd Bhau Happiness and good health always pic.twitter.com/vkvpaA0obV — Shreyas Talpade (@shreyastalpade1) December 17, 2020

Rakul Preet Singh took to her social media handle and shared a picture from Marjaavaan promotions and wrote, "Happppy bdayyyyy @Riteishd have a happy , healthy , filled with laughter and amazing roles kinda year . Always be ur amazing self".

Happppy bdayyyyy @Riteishd have a happy , healthy , filled with laughter and amazing roles kinda year . Always be ur amazing self pic.twitter.com/36hEcn4d5a — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) December 17, 2020

