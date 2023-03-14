Happy Birthday Rohit Shetty: 7 lesser-known facts about the Singham director you should know

The soul of the Indian film industry still lies in the commercial, mass, mainstream genre, which has always been the hardest nut to crack. Rohit Shetty is one of those very rare Hindi cinema directors, who got this highly popular yet extremely 'taken-for-granted' genre right. With his renowned comedy franchise Golmaal and voltage mass-action cop universe, the talented director established himself as one of the most bankable directors in the country. After the era of legends like Manmohan Desai came to an end, it is the Rohit Shetty brand of films that made the mass masala genre commercially viable and extremely popular.

Here we present 7 lesser-known yet interesting facts about Rohit Shetty, that you should know. Have a look...

1. Entered the film industry at the age of 17

For the unversed, Rohit Shetty made his entry into films at the age of 17, as an assistant director. The hitmaker was a directorial assistant of director Kuku Kohli in the 1991-released popular film Phool Aur Kaante. Interestingly, Rohit Shetty developed a close friendship with leading man Ajay Devgn, who made his acting debut with the film. This friendship eventually resulted in the actor-director duo's long-lasting collaboration on the silver screen.

2. Career as a body double and stunt artist

Later, Rohit Shetty joined his guru Kuku Kohli once again for the 1994-released film Suhaag, which had Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar in the lead roles. However, he eventually worked as a body double and stunt artist for Akshay in the film. Later Rohit Shetty reportedly worked as a stunt artist in a few films, before completely shifting his concentration to filmmaking. Well, this explains his love for action films. Isn't it?