Happy Birthday Rohit Shetty: Ajay Devgn, Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal send wishes and love to filmmaker.

Action director and filmmaker Rohit Shetty is celebrating his 49th birthday today. And on this special occasion, the Singham director's friends, actors and fans have flooded social media to wish him. While fans have been sharing old photos and stills from his most loved films, Rohit Shetty's closest friend Ajay Devgn shared a heartfelt note.

Sharing an old throwback picture, Ajay Devgn wrote, "Our collaborations have always left me thrilled, ROFL-ing and pumped for more! This marks another year of your brilliance, hard work and creativity. Happy birthday, my friend." While Ajay Devgn's fans and followers also wished Rohit Shetty, a few others demanded that announcement for Singham 3 should be made soon.

Meanwhile, Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi actress Katrina Kaif also had some birthday love for the filmmaker. Sharing a photo of Shetty on her Instagram Story, Katrina wrote, "Happiest birthday @itsrohitshetty May you have all the love and happiness you bring to others."

Not just Katrina, but her husband and actor Vicky Kaushal too wished the director. "Happy Birthday @itsrohitshetty sir. Have a blockbuster one," wrote Vicky along with a picture of the filmmaker.

