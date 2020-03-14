Happy birthday Rohit Shetty: Golmaal, Singham, Simmba, here's a list of hit films delivered by the filmmaker

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Rohit Shetty who is one of the most bankable filmmakers of the Hindi film industry turns 47 today. Here's a list of the hit films delivered by him over the span of his career.

Rohit Shetty is one of the most bankable and sought after filmmakers of the Hindi film industry in current times and for all the obvious reasons. Despite being involved with Bollywood for a very long time, Rohit gained widespread recognition in 2006 with Golmaal: Fun Unlimited and the rest is history! Apart from that, he is the first Indian filmmaker to begin his successful film universe which nobody would dare to even think of in the age of Marvel and DC.

And the best part is that the cop universe introduced by Rohit Shetty has not only achieved tremendous success but has also smashed multiple records at the box office. We cannot help but acknowledge the fact that Rohit is also one of the most successful and beloved reality show hosts of all time. It won’t be wrong to say that Rohit Shetty is a brand himself. As the filmmaker turns 47 today, here’s a list of the hit films delivered by him over the past decade and of course, there’s more to go!

Golmaal: Fun Unlimited (2006)

When this comedy-drama was released in 2006, no one thought that it will be considered a cult film over time. But this was made possible by just one man-Rohit Shetty who directed Golmaal to perfection. The perfect comic-timings and the wonderful portrayal of the main characters as regular chaps was something that was done very intelligently in the film. It featured , Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Sharman Joshi and Rimi Sen in the lead roles.

Golmaal Returns (2008)

The successful run of Golmaal: Fun Unlimited in the theatres spawned the making of Golmaal Returns which witnessed Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi and Tusshar Kapoor reprising their roles as Gopal, Madhav, and Laxman (Lucky). Apart from that, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Amrita Arora and Shreyas Talpade were also cast as the lead actors. The film was a complete mixture of fun, comedy, and entertainment. When it comes to doing ‘intellectual’ stuff to impress the audiences, Rohit Shetty’s name comes to the forefront and this is what he proved in Golmaal Returns that was meant for everyone.

Golmaal 3 (2010)

Rohit Shetty showcased his mettle in the third installment of Golmaal too that featured an ensemble cast of Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Mithun Chakraborty, Kunal Khemu and Ratna Pathak Shah in the lead roles. It won’t be wrong to say the enjoyment and gratification increased manifold in Golmaal 3 which involved around an old couple and their respective children who happened to be archenemies. The Rohit Shetty directorial was released on the special occasion of Diwali and created ‘dhamaka’ at the box office.

Singham (2011)

After giving three consecutive hit films, the hit director-actor duo Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn collaborated to for something serious this time- a cop drama. The filmmaker enacted the notion of a larger-than-life cop in the action-drama which received rave reviews from the audiences and film critics. There is almost nothing that we do not love about Singham. Right from cars and police vans colliding with each other to the main villain being encountered by cops in a pre-planned manner, the characterization and portrayal of scenes are bang on!

Bol Bachchan (2012)

Rohit Shetty’s Bol Bachchan was something that came out of the blue and stunned everyone. The comic entertainer starring Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Bachchan, Asin and Prachi Desai in the lead roles emerged as a crowd pleased and received a humongous response from the audiences. While many speculated that it would follow a similar style as the Golmaal series, the film turned out to be a completely different genre upon its release and Rohit was appreciated for planning out something contrasting and not following the ‘Golmaal’ way.

Chennai Express (2013)

made a smashing entry into Bollywood with Om Shanti Om in which she was paired up opposite . This hit Jodi was brought back to the silver screen again by Rohit Shetty. Moreover, the beauty of our diverse Indian culture is beautifully portrayed through the characters of Rahul (SRK) and Meenamma (Deepika). Rohit Shetty who by then had already become famous as the filmmaker who smashes cars in his films did the same in Chennai Express too but in a fun manner. So, this time, it was a comedy instead of action when King Khan cut off the tires of a vehicle and made it almost fly in the air!

Singham Returns (2014)

It was time for Rohit to make a foot forward with another series too just like that of the Golmaal franchise. He then returned with Singham Returns featuring Ajay Devgn and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead roles. With Ajay Devgn returning as the fearless cop Bajirao Singham, Rohit tried to characterize the real-life features of cops through the former’s character. As expected, the action sequences of the cop drama received rave reviews from everyone.

Dilwale (2015)

We all know that Rohit Shetty loves to make films with ensemble casts and this is what he did in Dilwale. The best part was that it marked the return of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol to the silver screen again after a long time. Their sizzling chemistry was brought to life again in the song ‘Gerua.’ Moreover, and Kriti Sanon were like icing on the cake! Who would have thought that King Khan and Kajol would look so uber cool as ‘mafias’ in the film? But all of this was made possible by Rohit through his perfect direction.

Golmaal Again (2017)

Rohit tried to do something very different with the fourth installment of Golmaal. Instead of mixing comedy with action, he mixed the former with horror and the result was bang on! No one would have thought that the Golmaal franchise would include a horror-comedy too. Golmaal Again was fairly entertaining and although it did not give the usual goosebumps which we get while watching horror movies, it did make us ROFL with all its comic scenes which also included the ghost herself!

Simmba (2018)

After the success of Singham and Singham Returns came starrer Simmba and smashed all records at the box office. The fact that people could connect more to Ranveer’s character as the cop who gradually transforms from bad to good acted as a positive stance on the part of the film. It is from here that people gradually started rooting for the much-talked-about cop universe helmed by Rohit Shetty. And who knows? We will soon have a CCU (Cop Cinematic Universe) just like MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe).

