Happy Birthday Rohit Shetty: Here's why the talented director chose to remake the Tamil hit Singam

It is ace filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s birthday! Let us be honest, when it comes to comedy and action, there ain’t nobody who does it better than Rohit. From Chennai Express, Sooryavanshi to Singham, Rohit is people’s favourite director and his movies never fail to leave us in splits and super awed with his amazing action sequences. On this star director’s birthday, we stumbled on one of his old interviews where he revealed how he came to remake the Tamil movie Singam and let us tell you, the story is super unique.

In an interview with The Bombay Journey, Rohit Shetty confessed that he started working on Singham by absolute chance. At that time, he was working on multiple projects such as Bol Bachchan. He revealed that he always wanted to do new things. He went on to say that once Bol Bachchan’s sitting got cancelled accidently as one of his writer’s daughter got sick. He added that ge also had a meeting with Reliance who wanted to do a movie with him however he told them that he wasn’t free then as he was already working on Bol Bachchan and had Chennai Express lined up. The other party, then, left the Tamil movie Singam’s DVD with him, telling him that they had this picked out for him.

He said that since Bol Bachchan’s sitting got cancelled, he had time and he watched the movie. He expressed that he fell in love with the character and while he wanted to make certain changes, the movie would click well with Hindi audience.

That was how he set things in motion for Singham and rest is history. Well, thank god – we got a masterpiece out of all this!

ALSO READ: Did you know Rohit Shetty made blockbuster Singham in just three months?