Happy Birthday Rohit Shetty: Katrina Kaif, Ajay Devgn, KJo, Kunal Kemmu & others wish Sooryavanshi director

Today, as Sooryavanshi director Rohit Shetty celebrates his 47th birthday, Bollywood actors take to social media to wish the director. Take a look!

From Aditya Chopra, , Zoya Akhtar to Mohit Suri, Shashank Khaitan, and other directors, every filmmaker is known to rule the roost with their favourite genre- be it romance, thriller or comedy, but when it comes to Rohit Shetty, there ain’t nobody who does action better than him or so we feel. Right from Simmba, Singham to Chennai Express and others, Rohit Shetty is aam-aadmi’s favorite director and from tickling our funny bones to blowing our minds with his insanely difficult action, Rohit Shetty is a director par excellence and Bollywood’s ‘Khatron Ka Khiladi’.

Although Rohit Shetty’s brand of cinema might not be a favorite amongst the critics as his films often face the flak when it comes to story, but fans love his commercial potboilers, and be it Golmaal, Singham or Simmba, Rohit is known to mint money at the box office as he is the only director to have 8 films in Rs 100 crore club and boy, it is no mean task to reach the 100 crores club. And today, as Rohit Shetty celebrates his 47th birthday, B-town stars took to social media to wish the director. From , Farah Khan, Kunal Kemmu, , Sonu Sood, Shatrughan Sinha to others, B-town stars took to social media to wish the director.

While Katrina Kaif shared a photo of Rohit Shetty, she wrote a beautiful note for him which read, “Happiest Birthday every wishing you the bestest year and reaching even greater heights. All the love to..” Thereafter, Ajay Devgn posted his photo with Rohit as he wrote, “Hi Rohit, here’s wishing you a fabulous birthday and a fantastic year ahead…”

Check out Katrina Kaif, Karan Johar and other B-town celebs birthday wish for Rohit Shetty here:

