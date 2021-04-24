Happy Birthday Sachin Tendulkar: Anil Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, Madhuri Dixit & others wish the living legend

Celebrities took to their social handles and wished Sachin Tendulkar on his birthday. The cricketer has turned 48-years-old today

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar is celebrating his birthday today. Popularly called as the God of Cricket, he enjoys a massive fan following even today. He has retired from all forms of cricket but his stardom continues. Fans still love him and he is still an inspiration for all budding cricketers. On the occasion, fans and celebrities all are wishing him on social media. Anil Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, and others took to social media and wished the living legend.

Sharing a click of Tendulkar, actor Anil wrote, “Happy Birthday, legend @sachin_rt! Thank you for all the joy, pride and happiness you have given to our nation!” Riteish also wished him saying, “प्रिय @sachin_rt आपल्याला वाढदिवसाच्या कोटी कोटी शुभेच्छा !!!! #HappyBirthdaySachinTendulkar.” Madhuri wished, “Many happy returns of the day @sachin_rt. काळजी घ्या. Happy birthday.” The cricketer is considered the best batsman in the world. Today, he has turned 48-year-old. He has also received the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian honour.

Actress Sophie Choudry also wished, “Happy bday to our national treasure, cricketing legend, the bestest @sachin_rt.. Wish you good health and happiness always sir.” Aalim Hakim wrote, “Happiest Birthday To An Absolute Legend, Our Master Blaster.”

Wishes are also coming in from all athletes and eminent sports personalities. The cricketer has many records to his name and has also been awarded the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award - India's highest sporting honor. In 1999 and 2008, Tendulkar also received the Padma Shri and Padma Vibhushan Awards.

