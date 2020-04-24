Happy birthday Sachin Tendulkar: From Virat to Abhishek Bachchan; Celebs shower love on the God of cricket

As Sachin Tendulkar turns 47 today, several celebrities from Bollywood stars to cricketers have been showering love on Master Blaster.

If you are a die-hard cricket fan, then you are bound to be a Sachin Tendulkar fan. The legendary Indian cricketer is known as the God of cricket and holds several records to his name in his glittering career. In fact, his passion for cricket has been an inspiration for several young cricketers. And although Sachin has retired from international career around six years ago, the Master Blaster continues to be one of the best cricketers of all times. In fact, he is not just an ace cricketer, instead, Sachin Tendulkar is an emotion.

Not just the commoners, but several celebrities have been seen cheering for Sachin in the stadiums every time he came to bat. And as the legendary cricketer has turned a year older today, he was bound to be inundated by best wishes from celebrities and fans from across the world. The micro-blogging site Twitter has been trending with #HappyBirthdaySachinTendulkar. Several celebrities have also sent their best wishes to our Master Blaster on his 47th birthday which include Virat Kohli, Abhishek Bachchan, Harshdeep Kaur, Harbhajan Singh etc.

Renowned singer Kailash Kher wrote, “When I entered this miraculous film world people used to call me looks like Sachin sings like Nusrat. Both compliments used to boost my happiness, भारत देश को गर्व है #HappyBirthdaySachin our beloved भारत रत्न @sachin_rt thank you God for sending him in our time #Inspiration.” On the other hand, ace cricketer Yuvraj Singh also penned a heartwarming note for Sachin and tweeted, “To the legend with an eternal sweet spot on the bat & in our hearts, here’s wishing MasterBlaster @sachin_rt a very happy bday. May ur life continues to shine like ur records & may u continue to inspire billions thru ur noble deeds. Loads of love & best wishes #HappyBirthdaySachin.”

Take a look at celebrity wishes for Sachin Tendulkar on his 47th birthday:

Happy birthday @sachin_rt

Health, happiness, love and respect always. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) April 24, 2020

Happy birthday to the man whose passion for the game of cricket has inspired many. Wishing you an amazing year ahead paaji. @sachin_rt pic.twitter.com/Mj7tE9evHg — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) April 24, 2020

Towering talent along with extremely humble n restrained personality n hence there can never be another like you. Happy Birthday @sachin_rt #HappyBirthdaySachinTendulkar pic.twitter.com/6hIVhVdmmq — Urmila Matondkar (@UrmilaMatondkar) April 24, 2020

A true gentleman.. a heart of Gold.. extreme humility.. heartbeat of millions and the God of Cricket! Happy Birthday @sachin_rt Sir. Thank you for being You.

May god bless you with good health & happiness always!! #HappyBirthdaySachinTendulkar pic.twitter.com/xNzP4LWIeV — Harshdeep Kaur (@HarshdeepKaur) April 24, 2020

When I entered this miraculous film world people used to call me looks like Sachin sings like Nusrat. Both compliments used to boost my happiness, भारत देश को गर्व है #HappyBirthdaySachin our beloved भारत रत्न @sachin_rt thank you God for sending him in our time #Inspiration pic.twitter.com/8CJ2DjXCdf — Kailash Kher (@Kailashkher) April 24, 2020

Wishing the legend and a great human being @sachin_rt pajji a very Happy birthday. May god bless you pajji with lots of happiness and good health. #HappyBirthdaySachin pic.twitter.com/Gsf2B58swk — Sardar Singh (@imsardarsingh8) April 24, 2020

Happy Birthday to the cricket legend & the brightest shining Bharat Ratna @sachin_rt! Thank you for the wins & memories! pic.twitter.com/UMTVACMOW5 — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) April 24, 2020

To the legend with an eternal sweet spot on the bat & in our hearts, here’s wishing MasterBlaster @sachin_rt a very happy bday. May ur life continue to shine like ur records & may u continue to inspire billions thru ur noble deeds. Loads of love & best wishes #HappyBirthdaySachin pic.twitter.com/l52w5dahA3 — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) April 24, 2020

Many happy returns of the day to the great man.Hope you have a great day paaji. My two best moments with him were: 1)Sharing the match winning partnership at Sydney against Australia in the first final. 2)Receiving my test cap at Eden gardens #HappyBirthdaySachin @sachin_rt pic.twitter.com/J9KRMAnNGX — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) April 24, 2020

He converted every stone thrown at him into milestones, turned out to be an inspiration for millions across the globe. Happy 47th birthday @sachin_rt paaji. Thank you for giving many nostalgic moments to us fans. #HappyBirthdaySachin pic.twitter.com/QMtP13zH6d — Yusuf Pathan (@iamyusufpathan) April 24, 2020

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Twitter

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×