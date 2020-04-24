X
  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Happy birthday Sachin Tendulkar: From Virat to Abhishek Bachchan; Celebs shower love on the God of cricket

As Sachin Tendulkar turns 47 today, several celebrities from Bollywood stars to cricketers have been showering love on Master Blaster.
10860 reads Mumbai
Happy birthday Sachin Tendulkar: From Virat to Abhishek Bachchan; Celebs shower love on the God of cricketHappy birthday Sachin Tendulkar: From Virat to Abhishek Bachchan; Celebs shower love on the God of cricket
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

If you are a die-hard cricket fan, then you are bound to be a Sachin Tendulkar fan. The legendary Indian cricketer is known as the God of cricket and holds several records to his name in his glittering career. In fact, his passion for cricket has been an inspiration for several young cricketers. And although Sachin has retired from international career around six years ago, the Master Blaster continues to be one of the best cricketers of all times. In fact, he is not just an ace cricketer, instead, Sachin Tendulkar is an emotion.

Not just the commoners, but several celebrities have been seen cheering for Sachin in the stadiums every time he came to bat. And as the legendary cricketer has turned a year older today, he was bound to be inundated by best wishes from celebrities and fans from across the world. The micro-blogging site Twitter has been trending with #HappyBirthdaySachinTendulkar. Several celebrities have also sent their best wishes to our Master Blaster on his 47th birthday which include Virat Kohli, Abhishek Bachchan, Harshdeep Kaur, Harbhajan Singh etc.

Renowned singer Kailash Kher wrote, “When I entered this miraculous film world people used to call me looks like Sachin sings like Nusrat. Both compliments used to boost my happiness, भारत देश को गर्व है #HappyBirthdaySachin our beloved भारत रत्न @sachin_rt thank you God for sending him in our time #Inspiration.” On the other hand, ace cricketer Yuvraj Singh also penned a heartwarming note for Sachin and tweeted, “To the legend with an eternal sweet spot on the bat & in our hearts, here’s wishing MasterBlaster @sachin_rt a very happy bday. May ur life continues to shine like ur records & may u continue to inspire billions thru ur noble deeds. Loads of love & best wishes #HappyBirthdaySachin.”

Take a look at celebrity wishes for Sachin Tendulkar on his 47th birthday:

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Twitter

This Day That Year
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement