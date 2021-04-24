Happy Birthday Sachin Tendulkar: When God Of Cricket revealed he gets to see Aamir Khan's films before release

As Sachin Tendulkar turns a year older today, we look back at his chat where he revealed that he shares a 'good bond' with Mr Perfectionist from Bollywood, Aamir Khan.

One of the most loved cricket legends across the world is Sachin Tendulkar. Lovingly called the 'God Of Cricket,' Sachin holds many records, awards and accolades to his name and is a remarkable inspiration for not just sportsmen but people in general. His 24-year long Cricket career has been no less than an inspiration with several achievements to his name. Even superstars of Bollywood like Amitabh Bachchan, , and more have always been his fans and whenever he was on the field during a game, stars as well as common people were assured that India is safe in the game.

Sachin too has shared a special bond with many Bollywood stars. However, his closest bond from Bollywood remains with Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan. Today, as Sachin celebrates his birthday, we thought to share what once the God Of Cricket had said about his friendship with Aamir. In a chat back in 2017 with Bollywood Hungama, Sachin had revealed that he shares a great bond with Aamir and that even for his film Sachin: A Billion Dreams, the Mr Perfectionist had his inputs. Further, he shared that Aamir ensures that the legendary cricketer also gets to see his films before audiences.

Aamir has had his input and has helped me. Aamir is a good friend. When it comes to his movies, I also get to see them before they are released Sachin Tendulkar, 2017

Talking about showing his film to Bollywood friends and Aamir, Sachin had told the portal, "Yes, I will. In fact, Aamir has had his input and has helped me. Aamir is a good friend. When it comes to his movies, I also get to see them before they are released. So is the case with my movies." Not just this, on several occasions, Aamir and Sachin have been spotted together at events and screenings. Further, the two occasionally light up the internet with their social media exchange and back in 2020, Sachin wished Aamir on his birthday by taking cues from his upcoming film, Laal Singh Chaddha. Sachin cheekily wrote on Twitter, "Happy birthday to my dear friend Aamir Singh Chaddha."

Wishing my dear friend, @aamir_khan a very happy birthday!

“A”, kya bolta tu? pic.twitter.com/75zwzaof0S — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) March 14, 2019

Another time when their exchange lit up the internet was when Sachin wished Aamir in 2019 on his birthday in a fully filmy way and Mr Perfectionist also had a cheeky comeback. Aamir last year had written, "Wishing my dear friend, @aamir_khan a very happy birthday! “A”, kya bolta tu?" Aamir responded to this and wrote, "Thanks Sachin!Aata kya khandala ?Love. a." Well, if that was not enough, Aamir has always tried to be in the stands when Sachin played in Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai and during the 2011 World Cup Match, Mr Perfectionist was in the stands cheering for Sachin. Well, as they say, some friends continue to remain special and for Aamir and Sachin, it would not be wrong to say it.

Here's wishing God Of Cricket, Sachin Tendulkar, Happy Birthday!

