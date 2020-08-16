Happy Birthday Saif Ali Khan: 10 best movies of the actor that won hearts of the audience

As Saif Ali Khan turns a year older today, we look back at some of his best movies in the past two decades. Right from Dil Chahta Hai to Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, here are some of the must-watch movies of the actor.

– a name that needs no introduction! The actor has been ruling the hearts of the audience with his brilliant acting prowess for a very long period. He began his journey in Bollywood with the 1993 movie Parampara but found success with Yeh Dillagi in 1994. Well, we can say that was just the beginning. Post that, Khan went on to appear in multiple movies most of which became huge hits. He has also experimented with varied genres till date.

The talented actor has always been a crowd-puller who has managed to keep the audience hooked to the screens. They love him not only for his acting skills but also for his epic timing with dialogues, unique style statements, and of course, suave personality. Right from comedy, action, thriller, and romance, Saif has played multiple roles and aced them all with perfection. Today marks the 50th birthday of this beloved star from B-town. On the special occasion, we have listed ten of his best movies that are a must-watch for everyone.

Dil Chahta Hai (2001)

The coming-of-age romantic drama is considered one of the best movies in which Saif has featured alongside , Akshaye Khanna, Dimple Kapadia, Sonali Kulkarni, and . He plays the role of Sameer Mulchandani who happens to be a loyal friend despite being a non-romantic guy who can’t stop falling for every girl he meets.

Hum Tum (2004)

Saif Ali Khan’s performance as Karan Kapoor won hearts in this romantic comedy-drama. Not only that but he also won the National Film Award (Best Actor) for this movie co-starring Rani Mukerji.

Salaam Namaste (2005)

The audience once again loved the actor’s performance as Nikhil ‘Nick’ Arora in the movie. Moreover, his amazing on-screen chemistry with Preity Zinta was also praised by everyone. It became one of the highest-grossing movies back then.

Parineeta (2005)

The actor went out of the box and tried playing the character of Shekhar Roy that is quite different from the characters of his other movies.

Omkara (2006)

Saif Ali Khan received a lot of praise for his portrayal of the character of Ishwar 'Langda' Tyagi in the movie. His character is the most instrumental one in the crime drama which one would eventually understand after watching it!

Race (2008)

If you are a die-hard fan of Saif Ali Khan then we are pretty sure you haven’t missed out on this action thriller. There is no doubt that the actor makes his presence felt in every scene of the movie.

Kurbaan (2009)

The actor plays the role of Ehsaan Khan in the movie and once again entertains the audience with his brilliant acting prowess. We cannot move forward without having mentioned Saif and Kareena’s amazing on-screen chemistry that did not go unnoticed.

Love Aaj Kal (2009)

Saif’s on-screen chemistry with was loved by everyone in the movie. Moreover, we cannot forget the way the actor shakes a leg in the songs ‘Aahun Aahun’ and ‘Chor Bazaari.’

Go Goa Gone (2013)

The action comedy-drama is considered one of the best performances put forward by Khan. He plays the role of Boris, a zombie hunter whose epic and humorous dialogues sent the audience to go ROFL.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior (2020)

Saif Ali Khan’s role as Udaybhan Singh Rathore in the movie once again won accolades. His strong individual performance along with the rest of the actors was able to draw the attention of the audience and the historical drama, of course, was declared a huge hit!

