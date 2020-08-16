Happy Birthday Saif Ali Khan: Amrita Arora, Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor & others wish the actor

Saif Ali Khan has turned a year older today and numerous B-town celebs have wished the actor on the special occasion. Check out some of their social media posts.

turned 50 on August 16, Sunday, but the celebrations began on Saturday night itself in the presence of his close family and friends that included, Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, and Shakeel Ladak. To celebrate the actors’ special day his friends and family also took to their respective social media accounts and posted videos and pictures from the party along with heartwarming wishes.

One amongst them is actress Amrita Arora who took to her Instagram account and uploaded a picture of herself with Saif Ali Khan, and another picture of him with Kareena Kapoor Khan. Alongside her post, she added the caption, “Happppy 18th with 32 years of experience! To our coolest most stylish saifuuuuu ! Happy birthday @kareenakapoorkhan.” She added heart emoticons at the end of her witty post.

Apart from Amrita, other celebs including also took to her Instagram account and wished the actor, “Happy birthday my darling Saifooo,” one of her story read. In another Instagram story she wrote, “Jus the coolest and most handsome bday boi saifooo.” Karisma Kapoor also took to her Instagram profile and uploaded a post wishing the actor, “Happy 50th Saifu !Coolest brother in law ever #family #aboutlastnight #happybirthday #lockdowncelebration.”

Dil Bechara actress, Sanjana Sanghi shared a BTS pic with Sushant Singh Rajput wishing the actor on his birthday. “BTS, Dil Bechara - Manny, Kizie Aur AV.It’s an odd thing to be envious of your own past. But here I find myself, doing just that. It all becomes, a memory. That you pray lasts forever. Sandwiched between these two absolute gentlemen - amidst the crisp morning sunshine of a cold Parisian day, the faint smell of coffee being freshly brewed, the joy of creating art together; and conversations that spanned across philosophy, literature, cinema, cricket, success and failure and life, at large. Here’s wishing a very birthday to our very own Abhimanyuveer! Thank you Saif sir, for your generosity and kindness in sharing perspective and such heartfelt encouragement. Like I’d told you, I wrote my undergraduate college thesis on your film Dil Chahta Hai, and to get to perform in my debut film, with you as Kizie’s Abhimanyuveer? I’ll take it!” she captioned her post.

Though Saif is not that avid on social media, Kareena Kapoor Khan uploaded pictures and videos from the party. Amongst that, in one video, we could see a clear view of her baby bump. The couple recently took to social media and announced that they are pregnant with their second child together. Apart from getting wishes from friends and fans, Sara Ali Khan and also took to their respective social media accounts and uploaded adorable throwback pictures of them with their abba Saif Ali Khan wishing him on his birthday.

Here is Amrita Arora and other's post for Saif Ali Khan:

