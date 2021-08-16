Happy Birthday Saif Ali Khan: Brother in law Kunal Kemmu wishes actor ‘good health & lots of love’; See PIC

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan just ringed in his 51st birthday today. Even if the Sacred Games actor is not active on social media, fans and loved ones are showering him with constant love and good wishes. Wife and Bollywood’s own diva, Kareena Kapoor Khan, sisters Saba and Soha Ali Khan, daughter Sara Ali Khan, have all wished him on their social media handles on Saif’s special day. All these pictures and heartwarming wishes give us more than a glimpse of the love and bond in the tight-knit Pataudi family.

And now, added to this long list of family-member wishes, is a sweet note from brother-in-law, Kunal Kemmu. Soha Ali Khan’s husband, and actor Kunal Kemmu has taken to Instagram to wish Saif on his birthday. Kunal posted a photo featuring him and Saif together and penned a sweet note for his ‘Bhai’. The note read, “Happy Birthday Bhai. Wishing you good health and lots of love always.” Both Saif and Kunal can be seen sporting big, bright smiles in the picture.

Have a look at Kunal’s birthday wish for Saif here:

Currently, the actor is celebrating his birthday with a family vacation in the Maldives. Earlier today, Kareena took to Instagram to drop some stunning photos of the family of four enjoying their vacation. Sharing the photos, Kareena wished Saif with a sweet note that read, “Happy Birthday to the love of my life... To eternity and beyond with you is all I want."

In the photo, the family of four can be seen chilling by the beach. Kareena also shared a picture of her and Saif in the infinity pool.

Have a look at Kareena’s post for Saif here:

