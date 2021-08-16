Happy Birthday Saif Ali Khan: Bunty Aur Babli 2 to Adipurush, actor's exciting roles to look forward to
Over the years, many Bollywood actors have given us several reasons to hoot for them on the big screen. Be it the larger than life films or their ability to make offbeat characters relatable. However, very few have stepped out of their comfort zone, tried something brand new and turned it into a huge success story. One such actor is Saif Ali Khan who turned his attention towards India's booming streaming space when he said yes to Sacred Games.
The actor was part of India's first Netflix original series and made several other mainstream actors take note. That wasn't all, the massive success of Sacred Games also a massive boom on the OTT space making it the norm in today's day and age. Ever since Saif Ali Khan kickstarted his career in 1993, the actor has steadily risen and given his fans many reasons to cherish. From Rohit in Kal Ho Na Ho to Langa Tyagi in Omkara, Saif's impressive onscreen performances have been a winner.
Today on Saif's 51st birthday, instead of going back in time, we decided to look ahead and see the exciting roles that the actor has lined up in the near future.
Bhoot Police
In early July 2021, Saif Ali Khan's first look from his next film Bhoot Police, a horror comedy, released. Essaying the character of Vibhooti, this will be Saif's first horror comedy - a genre that has flourished since the success of Stree. The actor has shot extensively for the film in North India last year and will be starring opposite Yami Gautam, Jacqueline Fernandez and Arjun Kapoor. With kohl eyes, rings and tattoos, Saif's first look from the film was all things intriguing.
Bunty Aur Babli 2
The OG Bunty may not be coming back this time, but Rani Mukerjee is teaming up with Saif for the sequel to the hit 2005 drama. While we're yet to see any glimpses from the film, Rani and Saif posed for a memorable team photo with the newbies i.e, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh and made social media go wild. From what we can only guess, there will be two pairs of Bunty Aur Babli but we wonder who will be pairing up with whom. Will it be Saif with Rani or Sharvari Wagh?
Adipurush
One of Saif's most ambitious project in recent times, Saif Ali Khan will be joining hands with Prabhas for this pan-India film titled Adipurush. With another major film in the pipeline, Saif and Prabhas will be seen opposite Kriti Sanon who has been roped in for the lead role. Adipurush is an adaption the Indian epic, Ramayana and will be helmed by Om Raut. South superstar Prabhas will portray the role of Lord Ram, while Saif Ali Khan will be essaying the role of Lankesh. Fans cannot wait to see the two stars battle it out on the big screen.
Here's hoping Saif Ali Khan never fails to surprise us and wishing him a very Happy Birthday!
