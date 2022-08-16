Happy Birthday Saif Ali Khan: From Omkara to Laal Kaptaan, 5 times the actor aced negative roles

Saif Ali Khan has established his own niche in Bollywood. Saif, who started his career with 'Parampara' in 1993 has gone on to deliver several blockbusters on the silver screen and is known for playing a wide variety of roles. From essaying a supportive friend in the Aamir Khan starrer Dil Chahta Hai to a family man in Hum Saath Saath Hain. Undoubtedly, Saif is a versatile actor, who is known for taking up challenging and entertaining roles and has always managed to do justice to his characters. He has also essayed a few negative roles. As the actor is celebrating his 51st birthday today, check out his best negative roles.

Omkara

Released in 2006, the film Omkara had a big ensemble star cast of actors like Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan, Vivek Oberoi, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Konkona Sen Sharma, and Bipasha Basu. Helmed by Vishal Bhardwaj, the crime drama was an adaptation of Shakespeare's play Othello. Based in a city of Uttar Pradesh, Saif played the character of a deadly villain Ishwar aka Langda Tyagi and managed to win over the audience with his ominous persona. The film turned out to be a huge success and is considered to be his career-best performance. His portrayal of the negative character also won him Filmfare Award for Best Actor in a negative role.

Laal Kaptaan

Saif Ali Khan left his fans amazed when he decided to play the character of a Naga sadhu on the silver screen Laal Kaptaan. The film, which released in 2019, might have failed at the box-office, but it indeed gave a glimpse of Saif Ali Khan’s never-seen-before avatar. The actor portrayed the role of a bounty hunter called Gossain in this period-action-drama movie which was set in the late 18th century.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior

Om Raut directorial 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' is a biographical action drama which starred Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan and Kajol in pivotal roles. Saif Ali Khan essayed the role of a villain Udaybhan Singh Rathore, who was fighting against the Marathas. Indeed, Said left the audience on the edge of their seats with his brilliant performance. The film turned out to be one of the biggest releases of 2020 and Saif's antagonist role also received a lot of praise from the critics as well.

Kya Kehna

This movie featured Preity Zinta, Saif Ali Khan, and Chandrachur Singh in pivotal roles. It is a family drama film that revolved around teenage pregnancy. In the movie, Saif Ali Khan portrayed the role of a womaniser who jilts Preity Zinta’s character and leaves her when she announces she is pregnant. Like other films, Saif Ali Khan’s portrayal of his character in this film was appreciated by fans and critics.

Adipurush

After impressing the audience with his versatile characters, Saif is now all set to turn a ruthless baddie in Om Raut's upcoming period drama 'Adipurush'. Saif, who will be playing Lankesh in the film will be going face-to-face with 'Baahubali' star Prabhas. The film which is based on the triumph of good over evil will release in theatres on January 12, 2023.