Happy Birthday Saif Ali Khan: Saba Ali Khan’s wish for brother is a heartwarming walk down memory lane

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan has clocked another year today. The Pataudis have always been a tight-knit family: sister Saba Ali Khan’s throwback photos on the gram are proof enough of this. While wishes and love from the actor’s fans and well-wishers will continue to pour in throughout the day on his special day, Saba wished her brother soon after midnight itself. Saba took to Instagram to post a heartwarming video on Saif’s birthday, as she wished her big brother ‘love luck success and happiness’.

In the video posted by Saba, one can see a beautiful montage of photos featuring the siblings together. The video starts with a black and white photograph from Saba was just a baby, and her brother Saif was a young boy, holding her in his arms. The montage then goes on to display pictures from various stages of their lives, but especially featuring Saif and Saba in the gone-by years. Sharing the video, Saba wrote, “HaaaPpY Birthday to my Big Brother! Wishing you love luck success and happiness #alwaysandforever” She also shared various hashtags like #saifalikhanpataudi #brothersisterlove #familyfirst to name a few.

Check out Saba’s wish for brother here.

Recently, Saba had shared another priceless photo on her gram, featuring two different generations of the Pataudi family. She posted a picture of baby Ibrahim Ali Khan who is getting kissed by his grandfather Mansoor Ali Khan. Ibrahim looks super cute as he can be seen laughing while getting all the love from his grandfather. Sharing this picture, Saba Ali Khan wrote, “Sarkar Abba .....Grandfather and grandson. Moment captured. Iggy n Abba. Pure love.”

