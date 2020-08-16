Happy Birthday Saif Ali Khan: Sara Ali Khan & Ibrahim Ali Khan share super cute posts wishing their abba

As Saif Ali Khan turns 50 this year, his kids Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan share adorable throwback pictures of them with their abba that would make your heart melt.

celebrated his milestone 50th birthday today and the actor’s family and friends are making it as memorable as they can for the actor. Social media is flooded with wishes from the actors family, friends and fans who expressed their love. Some penned out really sweet messages for the actor on his special day. But what takes the cake on top is the wishes he got from his kids Sara Ali Khan and . They took to their respective social media accounts and uploaded adorable throwback pictures of them with their abba that will make your heart melt.

On Sunday, Sara took to her Instagram account and uploaded a series of pictures with dad Saif Ali Khan, right from their childhood pictures, her graduation days and some recent ones too. She captioned her post, “Happy happy happy Birthday to my Abba.” She also added a heart emoticon with it. As for Ibrahim, he took to his respective account and uploaded a childhood picture of him sitting on Saif’s shoulders with a grin. He captioned the post, “Happy Birthday Dad,” alongside a heart emoticon.

Here is Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan's post:

While Saif Ali Khan barely makes an appearance on his social media account, his kids, Sara and Ibrahim most often post pictures of him on their profiles. For Father’s day the siblings uploaded a super cute picture wishing their dad on a day celebrating him. Saif and Kareena Kapoor Khan recently announced they are pregnant for their second child together. During Saif’s celebrations today, we got to see a glimpse of Kareena’s baby bump as well.

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan wishes Saif Ali Khan on his 50th birthday and her baby bump makes its first appearance

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×