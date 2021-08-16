Happy Birthday Saif Ali Khan: Soha wants him to be more civilised; Karisma calls him the best brother in law

and Soha Ali Khan are one of the coolest brother-sister duos of B-town. On the other hand, Karisma Kapoor and Saif share a close bond too. Saif turned a year older today, August 16, and Soha and Karisma’s birthday post for him is something that you should definitely not miss.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Soha Ali Khan posted a couple of pictures of her with brother Saif Ali Khan. In the first picture, both the brother-sister are nicely decked up in ethnic wear and look stunning as they pose for the camera. Soha dazzles in a blue kurta with golden embroidery work, and Saif looks royal in a grey kurta. In the second picture, Soha looks at Saif, who is seated on a sofa and is smiling, looking at the camera. The third picture is pure royalty as the brother-sister duo yet again stuns in gorgeous ethnic attire. Sharing these pictures, Soha wrote, “Happy birthday bhai! To more attempts at being civilised, eating dinner on time and having an early night… the quest continues…”

Take a look:

Talking about Kareena Kapoor Khan’s sister Karisma Kapoor’s wish, she took to her Instagram too to post a video with Saif Ali Khan. The video begins with Saif and Karisma’s stills from their movies and ends with real-life images, including Kareena. Sharing this video Karisma wrote, “Reel life to Real life it’s always a blast with you Happy birthday saifu !”

Check it out:

Currently, the birthday boy is having a gala time in the Maldives with his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan and sons Jehangir Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan.

