Happy Birthday Saira Banu: Actress shares priceless pics with Dilip Kumar; reveals how their love story began

Saira Banu Khan, who is best known for her roles in Shagird, Diwana, and Sagina, celebrates her 79th birthday today, that is on August 23. Veteran actress Saira was merely sixteen years old when she started working as an actress in Hindi films. Leaving behind all the rules related to marriage, the Padosan actress married the love of her life Dilip Kumar when she was just 22 years old and Kumar was 44.

Saira Banu Khan pens a heartfelt note on turning 79

On the occasion of turning 79 this year, Saira Banu Khan posts beautiful pictures and pens a heartfelt note on Instagram. The actress wrote, “As far as I can remember, birthdays have been so “Special” for me --- my mother Pari Chehra Naseem Banuji went to the ends of the world to always give me the best fun time with my friends whether here in Mumbai or in London School --- not to forget once a towering layered cake that would have put the “Qutub Minar” to shame!" Have a look:

“We were a very close knit small family that lived doting on each other --- my grandma, my grand-aunt, my mother and my darling brother Sultan — Then Hey Presto! What good luck! No sooner than I finished my London School and came back home to Bombay I had the sheer luck of getting to do “JUNGLEE” the super hit Eastman Colour Film that became the rage of the time. Until now Black and White films were the order of the day and held the roost. Soon life became a blast of light and joy and occasions such as birthdays blossomed into a flood of appreciation, flowers, messages from friends and fans making the whole house into a “Garden of Eden”,” continued the Nehle Pe Dehla actress.

In the later part of the note, Saira Banu Khan also wrote how Mughal-E-Azam actor Dilip Kumar proposed her for marriage. She wrote, “Mr. Dilip Kumar who knew me since I was a little girl and consequently refused to work with me but soon after meeting me at this House Warming Party, exclaimed, “You have grown up into a beautiful girl!”. The next couple of days he travelled on whirlwind flights from Madras to Bombay every other night and had dinner with me. On one of these magical evenings he popped the question “Will you marry Me?”. Here came the realization of a dream that I had nurtured ever since I was in my teens. We were happily married and I started my life from an admiring fan to a devoted wife. I got to see the different aspects and qualities of this great human being. He was unlike any person that I had ever met ---- a man who oozed a royal halo of understated elegance.”

Saira Banu Khan made her Instagram debut on July 7

On July 7, veteran actress Saira Banu Khan made her Instagram debut. The day actually marked the second death anniversary of her husband Dilip Kumar. She took to Instagram to share a black and white of themselves and an excerpt from the caption she wrote reads, “On Instagram I would like to share his life, his thoughts and vision, as also his dedication and commitments not only to the Film Industry of which he has been the Ultimate Actor, but various other activities towards society and well-being of the world at large.”

