Happy Birthday Salman Khan: 5 Times Bhaijaan rocked the black-on-black look in style

Salman Khan is not just a name but a feeling for many. The superstar is celebrating his birthday today and it is no less than a festival for his fans. Every year, his birthday is celebrated on a grand level, thanks to his solid fans. They even flock to his famous house Galaxy Apartments in Bandra. Today, Bollywood's Bhaijaan has turned 57 but his latest appearances prove that he is aging backward. On Monday night, a star-studded party was hosted at his sister Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma's Bandra residence. Shah Rukh Khan, who shares a close bond with Salman, was seen attending the party late at night. Their video has literally broken the Internet. The duo was seen exchanging warm hugs and kisses as Salman came to drop SRK downstairs. Fans went gaga after seeing their favourite actors coming together. Their sweet reunion reminded fans of Karan Arjun. The video proved that their unconditional love for each other is beyond any limits. Apart from him, other celebs like Sangeeta Bijlani, Pooja Hegde, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D'Souza, Sonakshi Sinha, Palak Tiwari, Kartik Aaryan and Tabu were seen making starry appearances. Apart from his lavish birthday party, what caught everyone's attention was Salman's swagger style. Going by his appearance, it is a sure thing that the Bajrangi Bhaijaan loves to wear black. Here's looking at the times when Salman rocked the black-on-black outfit in style.

Birthday in black For his grand birthday bash, Salman rocked an all-black look like a rockstar. He oozed swag in a full-sleeved black t-shirt and styled it with black leather pants. He completed his bearded look with matching shoes and a cool watch. He also wore a stone studded ring on his right hand. He flaunted his new watch while cutting the cake with the media. He also posed for them.

Cool and casual No matter which colour he wears, Salman makes everything look dapper. In this one, he wore a black shirt with ripped jeans. This was back in 2019 when he opted for a black-on-black look. His stylist Ashley Rebello was once asked by a fan on Instagram, 'Why Salman always wears black? Please change his style." To this, he replied, "Because he doesn't like any other colour".

One with King Khan During the promotions of Zero back in 2018, Shah Rukh Khan visited Salman's Bigg Boss 12 sets. During the shoot, Salman was seen donning a black shirt with ripped jeans and a leather jacket. Despite keeping it all things simple and basic, the superstar looked handsome in his outfit.

The OG star For the launch of Bigg Boss 16, Salman made heads turn in an all-black suit. He looked lean and perfectly toned in it. He styled his outfit with his famous turquoise crystal stone bracelet, black shoes and his million-dollar smile. Be it formal or casual, Salman manages to look handsome in all his outfits.

Out and about Only Salman can enter a party in his casual attire. In this throwback picture, he sported a basic black t-shirt with leather pants and a zipper. His bearded look went well with his overall outfit.

Work front Salman was last seen in Antim: The Final Truth. He made a special appearance in Aayush Sharma's film. Currently, he is busy shooting for his reality game show, Bigg Boss 16. After a long wait due to the pandemic, fans will finally get to watch him in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film is directed by Farhad Samji and it also stars Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Siddharth Nigam, Raghav Juyal, Daggubati Venkatesh and Jassie Gill in important roles. The much-awaited film was earlier slated to release on Christmas 2022. But now it will be released on Eid 2023. Apart from this, Salman has Tiger 3 in the pipeline. It is one of the most exciting films. He will be seen with Katrina Kaif, Revathy and Emraan Hashmi. Directed by Maneesh Sharma, it is scheduled to release on Diwali 2023. Salman is also a part of Sajid Nadiadwala's Kick 2 alongside Jacqueline Fernandez and the No Entry sequel.

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan-Salman Khan's viral moments to him kissing Sangeeta Bijlani: 8 Highlights from Bhai Ka Birthday