Happy Birthday Salman Khan: 5 times Bollywood’s Bhaijaan proved he is much more than a superstar

It is Salman Khan’s 55th birthday today and the actor is proof that age is just a number as he continues to win hearts with his charm.

Salman Khan – the name itself emotes several emotions. The actor, who has been ruling the industry for three decades now, has managed to rule millions of hearts. He is not just a star but an emotion for his massive fan following. After all, he is their bhaijaan and everything about him creates a massive impact on his fans. Be it his obsession with his lucky bracelet, his love for gymming, his hairdos or style statements, everything about Salman is a thing among his fans.

Interestingly, Salman is not just known for his dapper looks, impeccable acting skills or his swag. The superstar also has an emotional connection with his fan and is often touted to be a gem of a person by his millions of fans along with being a multi-talented person. So, as the Bajrangi Bhaijaan star is turning a year older today, here are 5 times when Salman Khan touched hearts with his gestures and proved that he is much more than being just an actor.

Salman is a true family man and his Khan-daan comes first for him

Salman always been close to his family and doesn’t leave a chance to spend some quality time with his loved ones. Be it taking his mother to shopping, shaking a leg with him, playing his niece and nephew, Salman’s cute gestures with his family are always heartwarming.

Salman proved that he is a man who sticks to the basic

The lockdown due to COVID 19 pandemic got us cooped us in our respective houses for months. While many of us were seen cribbing about it, Salman made the best use of it and was seen getting back to basics. The Dabangg star was seen trying his hands at farming and even shared pics of himself while driving a tractor in the field, planting rice or spending time with nature.

Health comes first for Salman and there are no doubts about it

Salman Khan has been the fitness icon for millions of his fans. The superstar, who is turning 55, has defied age time and again and it is all because of him having a healthy lifestyle. The Bajrangi Bhaijaan star is often seen sweating it out in the gym, going out for cycling and loves being the shape. He is undoubtedly an inspiration for everyone.

Salman’s soulful voice strikes the right chord of the hearts

Salman Khan has also won millions of hearts after he sang for his movie Kick and later Sooraj Pancholi and Athiya Shetty starrer Hero. Each song sung by the superstar left the audience mesmerised. In fact, during the lockdown, Salman also released a love ballad with Jacqueline Fernandez which went on to be a chartbuster.

Maine yeh gaana banaya, gaya, shoot kiya aur post kiya aap ke liye, ab aap bhi yeh gaana suno, gaao, aur aap ke swag mai shoot karo ghar pe, post karo, share karo, tag karo n enjoy karo...#TereBinahttps://t.co/YtqtBX1wIS — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) May 12, 2020

Salman Khan’s skills with the brush never fail to impress the fans

Salman loves painting and he has been a great artist as well. The superstar not just aces the art of using a brush but his charcoal paintings are also a sight to behold. Clearly, the superstar is a man of multiple talents.

Here’s wishing Salman Khan a very Happy Birthday!

