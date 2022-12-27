Happy Birthday Salman Khan: 8 Throwback PICS that show his transformation from Romantic hero to B-town’s Bhai

Salman Khan is unarguably one of the biggest superstars Bollywood has ever had. The actor, who is fondly called Bollywood's 'Bhaijaan' is celebrating his 56th birthday on December 27, Tuesday. As always, the Tiger 3 star is celebrating his birthday with family members and a few close friends, this year as well. When it comes to Salman Khan's acting career, the crowd-puller is totally busy in his career with some highly promising projects in the pipeline. Salman Khan's illustrious filmography

The superstar made his acting debut with the 1988-released film Biwi Ho To Aisi. Later, he made his debut as a leading man with the Sooraj Bharjatya directorial Maine Pyar Kiya in 1989. Salman Khan established himself as one of the most sought-after stars of Hindi cinema with mega hits like Hum Aapke Hain Kaun?, Karan Arjun, and others. He proved his mettle as an actor with films like Khamoshi: The Musical and Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. Later, Salman earned superstardom with the blockbuster outing Wanted, which was followed by mega-hits like Dabangg and Bhajrangi Bhaijaan. Here we present 8 throwback pictures of Salman Khan, that show his transformation from a romantic hero to B-town's Bhai. Have a look... When Salman Khan was an aspiring actor

In this picture, which was clicked on the sets of Maine Pyar Kiya, Salman Khan is seen as an aspiring, talented youngster. The film's massive success gave birth to a new romantic hero in Hindi cinema, who earned overnight stardom with his stellar performance. This still remains one of the finest performances by a newcomer, in the history of Bollywood. A bankable young star

This picture, which was a screengrab from a song sequence in the blockbuster movie Hum Aapke Hain Kaun? clearly shows how Salman Khan became a confident actor who knows how to spread his charm in front of the camera, with a film release. The back-to-back box office hits, and some flops established the actor as one of the most bankable stars in the country. However, he was still considered a smaller star, compared to the film's leading lady Madhuri Dixit, at that time. Exploring different genres

Salman Khan slowly began to explore the different genres of cinema with a mindless comedy films like Andaz Apna Apna, and revenge action thriller Karan Arjun. Notably, in both films, he shared the screen with his then-arch-onscreen rivals Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. Along with that, he was also a part of many major hits like Judwaa and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, which had him in a much-loved cameo appearance. Making classics

Amidst the major commercial potboilers, Salman Khan became part of meaningful films that earned cult-classic status over the years, like Khamoshi: The Musical and Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. Both films, which were directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, were loved by critics and audiences, alike. However, it is Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam that earned massive popularity across the globe, with its excellent storytelling, stellar music score, and impeccable chemistry of Salman and leading lady Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Being Human

Meanwhile, Salman Khan also garnered immense love from audiences with his initiative Being Human, which was founded in 2017. The NGO mainly focuses on providing education and healthcare services for the underprivileged across India. The organisation is mainly funded by the sales of Being Human brand merchandise, mainly clothing. The rise of a superstar