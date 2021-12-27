Happy Birthday Salman Khan: Ajay Devgn, Madhuri Dixit & others dig throwback pics to send wishes to superstar

Salman Khan is one of the celebs in the industry who doesn’t need an introduction. The actor enjoys a massive fan following across the world and has proved his mettle time and again on the big screen. So, as he turned a year older today, the social media is abuzz with best wishes for the Prem Ratan Dhan Payo actor. Not just fans, several celebs also took to social media to shower birthday wishes on Salman. In fact, many of them also dig out throwback pics to wish Salman on his birthday.

Madhuri Dixit, who had worked with Salman in several hit movies including the blockbuster movie Hum Aapke Hain Koun, shared a throwback pic from their iconic family drama. She captioned it as, “Birthday greetings to the heartthrob of the industry @BeingSalmanKhan. Wishing you a dabangg year ahead”. Shilpa Shetty Kundra also shared a fun pic with her friend forever and called him family. She wrote, “Happy birthday, my forever Rockstar @BeingSalmanKhan. Thank you for always “Being YOUman”. Keep soaring and roaring, our TIGER! Loads of love, always #friendsforever #gratitude #blessed #friendslikefamily”. Ajay Devgn also shared a pic with Salman Khan from the sets of Son Of Sardar and wrote, “Happy Birthday, @BeingSalmanKhan! Wishing you love & happiness always...”.

Take a look at celebs extending birthday wishes for Salman Khan:

Meanwhile, Salman Khan recently made the headlines after it was reported that he was bitten by a snake at his Panvel farmhouse. He was rushed to the hospital immediately and was discharged after a couple of hours. Talking about it, Salman said, “A snake had entered my farmhouse, I took it outside using a stick. Gradually it reached onto my hand. I then grabbed it to release, which is when it bit me thrice. It was a kind of poisonous snake. I was hospitalized for 6 hours. I am fine now”.