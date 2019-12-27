Happy Birthday Salman Khan: Ajay Devgn, Varun Dhawan, Disha Patani, Riteish & others wish the Dabangg 3 star

Salman Khan has turned 54 today. The Dabangg 3 star received a huge number of adorable wishes on social media from fans as well as from Bollywood celebs like Ajay Devgn, Varun Dhawan, Disha Patani, Riteish Deshmukh, Sonakshi Sinha and more. Check it out.

A star in Bollywood who has ruled over the hearts of audiences for over 30 years is . The superstar is among the most popular actors in the country and also enjoys a massive fan following globally. As Salman celebrates his 54th birthday today, fans have been wishing the Dabangg 3 star on social media. Not just fans, many of the Bollywood stars like , , Bipasha Basu, Riteish Deshmukh and more have penned sweet wishes for the Bajrangi Bhaijaan of Bollywood.

While many have been sharing photos with the actor on social media, many like , , and more joined Salman last night at Sohail Khan’s house for a birthday bash. Ajay took to Twitter to wish Salman in a sweet way. The Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior star wrote, “Happy Birthday Pandey ji. Have a great one @BeingSalmanKhan.” Later, , who will be working with Salman in Radhe, took to Instagram to share a photo and wished him.

Disha shared a photo from her song Slow Motion with Salman and wrote, “Radhe and Radha. Wishing @beingsalmankhan a very happy birthday.” Varun Dhawan shared a heartwarming wish for Salman and wrote, “Here’s wishing the youngest, coolest and supremely talented actor of our country @BeingSalmanKhan a very happy birthday. Who taught me handsome is what handsome does. #HappyBirthdaySalmanKhan.” Apart from this, Bipasha Basu, , Sunil Grover, Mallika Sherawat, Sophie Choudry, Ameesha Patel and more wished Salman in the sweetest way.

Happy Birthday Pandey ji. Have a great one @BeingSalmanKhan — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) December 27, 2019

Here’s wishing the youngest, coolest and supremely talented actor of our country @BeingSalmanKhan a very happy birthday . Who taught me handome is what handsome does. #HappyBirthdaySalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/jOQ5AsSGor — Varun SAHEJ Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) December 26, 2019

Happy Birthday @beingsalmankhan Stay blessed and loved forever Have an awesome birthday https://t.co/34w1TEWrX4 — Bipasha Basu (@bipsluvurself) December 27, 2019

Happy Birthday @beingsalmankhan Bhau - you are and will always be special to me. God bless you with good health, happiness & loads of love pic.twitter.com/KimFCFUnVy — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) December 27, 2019

Salman’s birthday bash was a star studded affair where Shah Rukh and Katrina also came and wished the superstar. Salman cut the cake with his father Salim Khan and nephew Ahil Sharma. Salman’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma welcomed a baby girl on his birthday and brother-in-law announced the same on social media. Since last night, wishes have been pouring in on social media for the Dabangg 3 superstar.

