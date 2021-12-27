Happy Birthday Salman Khan: Fans celebrate 'Bhai Ka Birthday' & his new projects Tiger 3, Pathan with SRK

Bollywood's bhaijaan, Salman Khan has turned a year older today and he steps into another year of his life, the superstar ensured his fans get a massive gift from him. Last evening, Salman celebrated his 56th birthday at his farmhouse and held a press meet to announce his lineup of films for 2022. The superstar didn't hold back any information and went on to share updates about Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathan, his upcoming films including Tiger 3, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and No Entry.

As soon as the birthday boy made the announcements, fans went berserk and began trending 'Tiger 3', 'Pathan' and Happy Birthday Salman Khan on Twitter. Many flooded Twitter with congratulatory notes on the announcement that Salman and SRK will be seen together in Tiger 3 and Pathan in the spy universe of Yash Raj Films. Several fans wished the superstar on his 56th birthday and celebrated his stardom of over 30 years in Bollywood with his photos and films.

A Twitter user wrote, "Happy birthday Salman khan the biggest superstar of Indian film industry has ever produce, the best friend nd best brother of Srk Wish You Good Health and Stay Happy..Can't Wait To See You nd Srk in #Pathan and #Tiger3 #HappyBirthdaySalmanKhan." Another wished Salman and wrote, "#Pathan SRK + SALLU the Combo on fire." Another wrote, "And finally @BeingSalmanKhan Confirmed That #Tiger3 will come on Christmas And #Pathan will release Before It. And He And @iamsrk Will Reunite For Another Project. This is big." Another wrote, "Happy Birthday to the heartbeat of millions @BeingSalmanKhan

he's a true gem of humanity, a person with a pure and beautiful soul. Bhai May you have a huge and lovely smile on your face throughout the year. My love for you is Immortal#HappyBirthdaySalmanKhan."

Ahead of his birthday, Salman was bitten by a snake but the superstar was fit and fine in a day. He celebrated his birthday at Panvel farmhouse with all his loved ones including Sajid Nadiadwala, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D'Souza and others. The superstar's fans are looking forward to seeing him with Shah Rukh Khan in Pathan and Katrina Kaif in Tiger 3.

