Happy Birthday Salman Khan: Fans pour in heartfelt wishes for Bollywood’s heartthrob

Salman Khan, who will be next seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, is celebrating his 55th birthday today. Fans have flooded the social media with sweet birthday wishes for the megastar.

Bollywood’s superstar has turned a year older today. The actor celebrates his 55th birthday with his family at his Panvel farmhouse this weekend. The actor has won hearts with numerous blockbuster movies over the past three decades. While every year, fans assemble outside Salman's residence in Mumbai, this year, the streets of Bandra were deserted owing to the night curfew and Salman's request to his fans to not gather near his home. While fans couldn't gather physically, they are flooding social media with wishes.

One of his fans wrote, “He has proved many times that age is just a number. This type of look at age 55 N maintaing body like this.. its just unbelievable. Love U Megastar Salman Khan!! #HappyBirthdaySalmanKhan.” Another one wrote, “Luv you Bhaijaan Face throwing a kissRed heart @BeingSalmanKhan #HappyBirthdaySalman.”

"Happy 55th birthday to @BeingSalmanKhan #HappyBirthdaySalman Legend for so many reasons. My childhood crushHeart suit there has been no one who could replace you," another fan tweeted.

"From Biwi Ho To Aisi in 1988 to Dabangg3 in 2019 @BeingSalmanKhan has worked in more than 80 movies. In the last 30+ years, He has emerged as biggest superstars in the history of Indian cinema. #HappyBirthdaySalman #HappyBirthdaySalmanKhan."

Wishing a very happy Birthday THE MAN OF GOLDEN HEART and my most favourite actor Ever MEGASTAR @BeingSalmanKhan The king of Box office and great human #HappyBirthdaySalman I wish your good health and happiness always #SalmanKhanBirthday #HappyBirthdaySalmanKhan

While speaking with media last night, Salman said, “There are no celebrations this year, it’s just me and my family, no one else.” He also said that he has no desire to celebrate his birthday in this terrible year.

