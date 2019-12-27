Happy Birthday Salman Khan: Here’s why Dabangg 3 star is the best host on the Indian television

As Salman Khan is celebrating his 54th birthday today, here are the reason why the Bigg Boss 13 host is the best host on the Indian television.

Think about the most successful and Dabangg actor in Bollywood and then it has to be . The superstar has won a million of hearts with his acting prowess, swag, down to earth nature and not to forget his golden heart. Salman is one star who is known to be a friend everyone needs in life and never shies away in extending a helping hand to his friends and co-stars. On the other hand, there is no denial to the fact that Salman is the true box office king who has delivered 15 consecutive Rs 100 crore movies.

But apart from his silver screen charisma, the Bajrangi Bhaijaan star also grabs the headlines for hosting the most popular reality show Bigg Boss 13. Salman has been hosting Bigg Boss for the tenth consecutive seasons and he has won a lot of appreciation for the way he manages the show and the contestants. To note, Bigg Boss season 13 has been by far to an entertaining yet the most negative season in the history of the show. But it is Salman Khan who has managed to keep the contestants grounded. Needless to say, Salman has time and again proved that he is the best reality show host. So, as Salman Khan turns a year older today, we bring you the reasons why he is the best host on Indian television.

Master of sarcasm

Bigg Boss seasons have been entertaining, wild, ugly and much more. But Salman has managed to handle every season perfectly. Although the superstar often loses his calm over the toxic behaviour of the contestants (remember how he threw his jacket in anger during the recent Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar episode), Salman kept his composure calm and dealt with the situation perfectly. However, his sarcastic comments often express his feeling well and also lightens the mood of the house. His one-liners and sense of humour is certainly the best element during the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes.

A perfect guide

Salman Khan has been known to be a mentor for several celebrities in the industry. And the superstar maintains this quality on Bigg Boss 13 as well. The Sultan actor is often seen giving genuine advises to the contestants of the show and also shares his life experiences with them. In fact, Salman’s warm gestures have always been a proof that he cares for every contestant in the house.

A shoulder to lean on

Salman has been known as a man with a golden heart and does stand by his friends in thick and thin. Needless to say, he has been a shoulder to lean on for several celebs in the industry. But recently, the Bigg Boss 13 host won the hearts after he entered the BB house to comfort who was devastated after her beau ’s past was exposed on national television. Salman not only consoled the Uttaran actress but also gave a piece of genuine advice to the couple. To note, this was the first time that the Dabangg actor had entered the BB house to meet a contestant.

You can’t mess with Salman

Salman is not a parental figure to discipline. However, he makes sure that the contestants of the show don’t violate the rules of the house and also maintains the decorum of the show. While he does take a funny jibe at the casual arguments on Bigg Boss 13, Salman doesn’t shy away from schooling the contestants and does give them an earful if anyone tries to cross the line. To recall, the Bharat actor had lashed out Rashami lately for unnecessarily dragging her past on the show and advised her to focus on the show.

Be it silver screen or small screen, Salman Khan is always a delight to watch. So, here's wishing the Sultan of Bollywood a very happy birthday!

