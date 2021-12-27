Happy Birthday Salman Khan: Hud Hud Dabangg to Dhinka Chika; Actor’s 5 hook steps that became instant hit

Salman Khan is one name that needs no introduction. He’s the star with a massive following across the globe. Salman Khan has ruled the film industry for over three decades. From Biwi No 1 to Dabangg 3, the actor became fan favourite in no time. Apart from acting skills, Salman is known for his simple yet classy dance steps that became popular among the masses. To celebrate Sallu Bhai’s 56th birthday, let's take a look at 5 iconic hook steps that will make you want to shake a leg in all your family functions.

Hud Hud Dabangg (Dabangg)

One of the latest and iconic steps that Salman Khan created was in ‘Hud Hud Dabangg’ song from Dabangg. Want to give it a try? It’s as simple as holding your belt and moving it. Yes, and you are sorted. This innovative step won million hearts in no time.

Jag Ghoomeya (Sultan)

As the song suggests, lie down on the floor and twirl and you’re done. Thank Salman Khan for this amazing move.

Jeene Ke Hain Char Din (Mujhse Shaadi Karogi)

This invention remains the best to date. Did you ever think of using a cloth in such a creative way? Well, Salman Khan curated one of the most iconic moves with just a towel.

Just Chill (Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya)

Back in 2005, Salman Khan’s iconic step in ‘Just Chill’ song from Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya became an instant hit. To put it in words, it was just an update of Hrithik Roshan’s hook step from Ek Pal Ka Jeena. Wondering what it was? Put your left arm straight and rotate the other one in circles next to your waist. Yes, right there.

Dhinka Chika (Ready)

Are you lazy but you want to dance with swag? Well, Salman Khan has covered you all. The actor in the song Dhinka Chika from Ready attempted an out-of-the-box move. He put his hands in the pockets of his pants and flick them to the beats of the song. Yes, that simple. Back in 2011, this move became the hook step of the wedding season.

