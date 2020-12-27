Happy Birthday Salman Khan: Jacqueline Fernandez to Ayushmann; Celebs wish Bollywood’s favourite bhaijaan

To make superstar Salman Khan’s 55th birthday more special, Bollywood celebs have shared heartfelt virtual birthday wishes for the birthday boy. Take a look.

Superstar has turned a year older today. While this year he is celebrating his 55th birthday with his loved ones at his Panvel farmhouse, owing to the coronavirus pandemic. Last night, his family members and many of his close friends were spotted arriving at the venue. His fans are also pouring in birthday wishes on social media to make his day more special. However, this year the actor has appealed his fans not to gather outside his Mumbai’s residence because of the ongoing pandemic.

Meanwhile, Salman’s Bollywood friends and colleagues have taken to their social media handles to share heartfelt virtual birthday wishes for their favourite ‘bhaijaan’. Jacqueline Fernandez, Athiya Shetty, Ayushmann Khurrana, , Bhumi Pednekar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and others have shared a picture of the superstar and penned a sweet birthday wish for Salman. The actor’s Hum Apke Hai Koun co-star Madhuri Dixit took to her Twitter handle and wrote, “Happy Birthday @beingsalmankhan Hope you have a Wonderful, Happy and Healthy Day.”

Happy Birthday @BeingSalmanKhan Hope you have a Wonderful, Happy and Healthy Day pic.twitter.com/5OFBrCKbg6 — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) December 27, 2020

Salman’s Maine Pyaar Kiya co-star Bhagyashree shared a throwback picture with the birthday boy and captioned it as, “Happy birthday @beingsalmankhan Always remain special!”

Ayushmann Khurrana shared an old video of himself singing Salman’s iconic song Tumse Milne Ki Tamanna Hai from the film Saajan to wish Salman Khan on his birthday. While sharing the same, he wrote, “Happy birthday @beingsalmankhan.”

Jacqueline Fernandez shared a cute picture of her along with the birthday boy and she has used ‘teen filter’ for the still. It is indeed adorable!

Check out other wishes for the superstar here:

Here's wishing Salman Khan a very Happy Birthday!

Credits :InstagramTwitter

