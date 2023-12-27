Happy Birthday Salman Khan: Katrina Kaif, Sunny Deol, Ajay Devgn, and more extend heartfelt wishes for ‘Tiger’

Salman Khan is celebrating his 58th birthday today. Several birthday wishes for the superstar have been pouring from left, right, and center. Earlier in the day, Karan Johar penned a sweet and long birthday note as he recalled how the actor came on board for his directorial debut Kuch Kuch Hota Hai nearly 25 years back and also confirmed his collaboration almost 25 years later.

On the other hand, the love for the actor can be ascertained from the fact that several Bollywood celebs, including Sonam Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, Katrina Kaif, and Sunny Deol, dropped their heartfelt wishes.

Bollywood celebs post heart-warming birthday wishes for Salman Khan

Today, on December 27, Katrina Kaif took to her Instagram story and shared a monochromatic picture of Salman Khan and wrote, “Tiger Tiger Tiger May u always be just as you are…a true original (accompanied by white heart) Happy birthday @beingsalmankhan.”

Sunny Deol also shared a happy photo with the birthday boy and wrote, “Happy Birthday my dear @beingsalmankhan, keep smiling.”

Ajay Devgn took to X (formerly Twitter) and shared a still from his movie, Son of Sardar as the duo share a hug. He wrote alongside, “Happy Birthday Tiger Sending you a virtual hug.”

Sonam Kapoor took to her Instagram handle and crafted a carousel of multiple pictures. The series of photos features endearing glimpses from their collaborative project, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, and several happy pictures of the actress with the star.

While sharing the post, she wrote, “Happy Birthday Salman…you’re the best…@beingsalmankhan.”

Raveena Tandon shared a series of several unseen throwback pictures as she posted the wish for her ‘first screen hero’. A picture features the poster of their movie Patthar, followed by a cutesy childhood photo of Rasha Thadani with Salman.

Following the post, she wrote, “To my first Screen Hero @beingsalmankhan … a very happy birthday , this year and many years to come , may your superstardom always increase … loadsa love always !!!!”

Let's take a quick look at the other heart-warming wishes posted by the celebs for the actor.

A grand star-studded birthday bash was hosted by the star last night. Several pictures and videos from the bash have also been stirring the internet.

