Happy Birthday Salman Khan: Here's the list of Bhai's Bollywood friends who are with him through thick & thin

Today, on the occasion of Salman Khan's birthday, let us take a look at Bhaijaan's Bollywood friends from Shah Rukh Khan to Kareena Kapoor Khan who have always stood with the birthday boy.

made his acting debut with the 1988 film Biwi Ho To Aisi, which saw him play a supporting role. He went on to play the leading role in Sooraj R. Barjatya's romantic family drama Maine Pyar Kiya (1989), which become one of the highest-grossing Indian films at the time. Inspite of being from a filmy background, Salman has struggled a lot to be what he is today. From making friends in Bollywood to making foes, from his love life to his hits and flops, everyone is aware of Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Salman is an idol to many actors. , Sooraj Pancholi, always speak about their love and respect for the actor.

Salman has even helped out many to enter and make a name in the industry. When it comes to friendship, Salman is not behind. He is very well known for his kind gestures. From gifting them cars to making a special appearance on their movie and vice versa, the actor has done it all. Today i.e on 27th December, Salman Khan turns a year older. Over the years, Salman has made a good rapport with many actors, but there are some who are really close to him. , Rani Mukerji, and others.

1. Shah Rukh Khan:

People say when two superstars collide with each other, they can never be good friends. But it isn't so. Though Salman and Shah Rukh have had some differences in the past, they still made up and continued their friendship. Audiences also go gaga and wait to see the two together onscreen. Many a time, Salman has done a cameo in SRK's movies for him. They share an altogether different bond with each other. They fight too but are there for each other when they need any help.

2. Katrina Kaif:

Everybody knows about Salman's friendship with Katrina. The actor makes sure to cast her in almost every film of his. He has always been there for her. The two had some differences with each other but that did not affect their friendship. Fans love to see Kat and Salman together. The two who were dating before, fans want them to get together as a couple again.

3. Rani Mukerji:

Salman and Rani's friendship goes way behind. Rani always comes to promote her movie on Bigg Boss which is being hosted by Salman. Rani even does a cameo in Salman Khan's movie without any hesitation. The two have worked in many films together- Har Dil Jo Pyaar Karega, Chori Chori Chupke Chupke and much more.

4. :

Preity and Salman share a great rapport with each other. Recently, Preity had even promoted Salman's latest released movie Dabangg 3. There were reports of the actress doing a cameo in the film. Not only in movies, but the two still spend a great time together and are always there for each other.

5. Varun Dhawan:

Varun Dhawan has an immense amount of love for the superstar. Salman had even given a voiceover in Varun's film Main Tera Hero. He has done some amazing kind gestures for Varun. Infact today on Bhaijaan's birthday, Varun has shared an adorable wish for the superstar.

6. Kareena Kapoor Khan:

Salman and Kareena have worked together in many films. They have worked in Bodyguard, Kyun Ki and much more. Kareena had even done a special song for Salman in Dabangg 2. The actress had put on weight for the song. She has never said no to Salman nor has he. The two are always ready to work with each other.

