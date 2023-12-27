Happy Birthday Salman Khan: When Bhaijaan said he doesn’t feel his age: ‘My mother says I’m stuck at 13’

Bollywood megastar Salman Khan has turned a year older today. He is celebrating his 58th birthday, and social media has been flooded with numerous posts to wish Bhaijaan on his special day. In a career span of over three decades, Salman has delivered a number of blockbusters and won countless awards. He refuses to slow down and continues weaving magic with his performances, the most recent one being Tiger 3. In a throwback interview, Salman talked about how he doesn’t feel his age and that he can’t stop working.

Throwback to when Salman Khan said he can’t stop working

In an interview with Hindustan Times in 2017, Salman Khan said, “I don't feel my age. My mother says I'm stuck at 13! But I've started getting injured a lot more and I've started feeling the pain a lot more. I've had fractures, broken bones, strained muscles, torn ligaments—everything hurts, but I'm still working.” He added that he sleeps for four hours, and that people who complain they can’t sleep don’t know what to do with the time they are awake.

He said that instead, he uses that time. When he is not shooting, he is reading scripts, listening to narrations, listening to music, meeting lawyers, attending the Being Human Foundation, or partying. He further added that his doctor told him, “Don’t be Rambo!" but he just can’t stop working.

When Salman Khan said one feels their age only when they start getting bored with life

He continued, “I believe you grow old and feel your age when you start getting tired, when you're bored with life, unenthusiastic about your work and when you lose that get-up-and-go impulsiveness. You need to be happy, excited and interested all the time. You need to be on the move. And don't leave even one pore in your body open for the old man to get in. If you do, the old man will take over your life!"

Salman Khan’s work front

On the professional front, Salman Khan was recently seen in Tiger 3, co-starring Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, this is the fifth film in the YRF Spy Universe.

He will next be seen in another YRF film titled Tiger vs Pathaan, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan. A source exclusively informed us, "The script was narrated to SRK and Salman separately in different meetings by Aditya Chopra and it has been an instant thumbs up for both giants. Tiger vs. Pathaan will unleash a different dynamic between the two super spies, Tiger and Pathaan, and both Salman and Shah Rukh are excited for a face-off in this Siddharth Anand directorial." The film will go on the floor in March 2024.

