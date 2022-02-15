Happy Birthday Samisha: 5 times Shilpa Shetty's tiny tot made us swoon over her cuteness

Happy birthday baby Samisha! Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra welcomed their second child Samisha via surrogacy on February 15, 2020. Samisha was a miracle baby for the family. Today, the little girl is spreading smiles on all our faces with her cute antics. She is quite the popular baby on Instagram, whose cute shenanigans always win the hearts of the audience.

Be it her cute interaction with her brother Viaan or adorable twinning with mommy Shilpa, Samisha has a fanbase of her own. And for all good reason - The toddler’s cuteness quotient is way too high for all of us to handle! Today, Samisha turns 2. Just on Monday morning, on Samisha’s birthday eve, her whole fam was spotted leaving for Alibaug for her grand birthday bash. And no, not just the Shetty-Kundra’s but even aunt Shamita! We hope her birthday party goes well and we get a glimpse of the baby’s shenanigans because honestly, we are obsessed! So to celebrate baby Samisha, on her second birthday, here are some of her cutest Insta moments. Trust us when we say this, you are going to be ‘aww’-ing quite a lot of times through this listicle.

1) Samisha’s compassion for an injured raven

2) Samisha acing the 'Twinning and winning' game with mommy bear

3) Samisha and big brother Viaan following mommy Shilpa diligently as she performs yoga

4) Samisha matching with her big brother on Bhai Dooj

5) Samisha’s adorable Ganesh Chaturthi special attire

