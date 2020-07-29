Happy Birthday Sanjay Dutt: 5 iconic roles played by the Khalnayak star which won hearts

As Sanjay Dutt turns a year older today, here’s a look at some of the memorable roles that the legendary actor has brought to life on the silver screen

Sanjay Dutt – the name resonates swag, style, dapper looks and of course versatility. The actor has been ruling the industry for almost four decades and continues to win hearts with his impeccable acting prowess. Fondly called as Baba by his fans, Sanjay Dutt made his grand Bollywood debut with 1981 release Rocky and his boys next door looks were an instant hit among the fans. Over the years, Sanju Baba was known to set several trends, be it the trend of keeping long hair or introducing a muscular body in Bollywood.

Interestingly, Sanjay Dutt’s versatility has also won him a million hearts and it is indeed a treat for the eyes. After all, the Munna Bhai MBBS actor always makes sure to present something new to the table every time he hits the screen. From roles to looks and even genres, Sanjay Dutt has never shied away from experimenting with his work. From the romance to gangster drama and comedy, he has tried his hands on everything and his experiments often leave the fans in awe of his talent. Be it as a lover boy Aman in Saajan, the dangerous villain Ballu in Khalnayak, a loyal friend Bhairo Singh in PK, a loving brother Sonu in Haseena Maan Jayegi and many more, Sanjay Dutt has grabbed a special place in our hearts with his impressive roles. So as the legendary actor celebrates his 61st birthday today, here’s a look at his iconic roles.

Rocky in Rocky

The romantic action film marked Sanjay Dutt’s debut in Bollywood. He was seen as a carefree guy and his style came as a breath of fresh air for the cine goers back then. His dapper looks and style managed to grab a lot of eyeballs. It was a treat to watch him in this guy next door look and his swag did manage to make him the heartthrob of the nation.

Aman Verma in Saajan

Long hair, modesty and innocence on his face – that’s what describes Aman Verma from 1991 release Saajan. Sanjay Dutt played the role of a lame orphan who gets adopted by a wealthy family. He grows up as a sincere person with a hidden talent of writing poems and had a pen name – Sagar. Just like Madhuri Dixit was in love with her idol Sagar, we all couldn’t resist falling in love with Aman’s generosity and modesty.

Ballu in Khalnayak

Love him or hate him, but you can can’t ignore him. That is the character of Balram Rakesh Prasad aka Ballu in Khalnayak. He is a corrupt terrorist who is known for being severely brutal. Khalnayak perfectly captures Sanjay Dutt’s transition from being a nasty criminal to having a change of heart and being a nice person and while we do hate him for his evil side, we did like him as a good human being, didn’t we?

Munna Bhai in Munna Bhai MBBS

Bole toh Munna Bhai has been everyone’s all time favourite and there are no second thoughts about it. He was one most loved ‘gunda’ we had ever seen. Munna was a local goon with a golden heart who pretended to be a doctor just to keep his parent happy. In fact, he was all about spreading happiness and didn’t judge people based on their financial status. Besides, his jaadu ki jhappi was certainly magical and we all love getting one from our loved ones.

Kancha Cheena in Agneepath

One of the most wicked villains Bollywood has ever witnessed, Kancha Cheena has been ruling the Mandwa village for years. He is ruthless and deadly and can go to any extent to get his job done. Kancha Cheena is a nasty person who is also said to be the king of the crime world. He is a nightmare for every commoner and nobody dare to mess up with him. Sanjay Dutt undoubtedly did a fantabulous job as Kancha Cheena and while we do character, the actor’s performance did leave us in awe.

