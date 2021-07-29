Happy Birthday Sanjay Dutt: 5 things we got to know about actor's life through Rajkumar Hirani's drama Sanju

Sanjay Dutt turns 62 today and in the past three decades or so has given his fans several reasons to rejoice. Thanks to his film choices and characters like Munnabhai, Sanjay Dutt continues to enjoy a whole lot of love and adulation even on social media. Last year, the actor went through a devastating health crises as he was diagnosed with cancer. While his projects came to a brief halt, Sanjay Dutt was back at it in no time.

Among several Bollywood personalities today, anyone would agree that Sanjay Dutt's life is a rather colourful one. From being an actor to serving jail time, his life has even found its way to the silver screen. Rajkumar Hirani's film titled Sanju, which released in 2018, starred , Paresh Rawal, , and Jim Sarbh among others.

A comedy drama biopic based on Sanjay Dutt saw Ranbir Kapoor playing the actor on screen and totally acing the character. Today, on Sanjay Dutt's birthday, we decided to list down 5 things we found out about the actor's growing up years through Hirani's film.

A Strong Bond

Sanjay Dutt shared an extremely strong bond with his mother and legendary actress Nargis. The film encapsulated their bond perfectly as well as her health battle which was played by Urmila Matondkar. The actress passed away after battling pancreatic cancer just days before the actor was set to make his debut with Rocky in 1981. The actor, who is the eldest of the three Dutt siblings and the only actor in the family. considered his mum Nargis as his strongest pillar.

A Friendship Like No Other

Sanjay Dutt forged a friendship of a lifetime with Paresh Ghelani who is based in the US. Vicky Kaushal who played the character in the film of Kamlesh Kanhaiyalal Kapasi aka 'Kamli' was one of the most loved characters. Fans and the Internet were interested in knowing if the actor actually had such a friend. Well, Vicky revealed that the character was "an amalgamation of three or four of Sanjay Dutt's closest friends in real life but primarily the character is based on Paresh Ghelani who is based in the US".

Drug Rehab Journey

One of the key aspects highlighted in Hirani's Sanju was Dutt's use of drugs in his younger days. From drug abuse to alcohol addiction to fighting depression, the actor has done it all. The actor's father even admitted him to a rehabilitation centre in the US in 1982 after his mum's demise to help fight addiction. The actor had also openly confessed in an interview about taking drugs. "My journey with substance abuse has been about 12 years. There are no drugs in the world that I have not done. When my father took me to America (for rehab), they gave me a list and I ticked every drug on it, because I had taken all of them." The film gave a good view into Dutt's this aspect of life.

Fatherly Love

Despite the ups and massive downs, Sanjay Dutt's father, actor and politician Sunil Dutt stood by him like a rock. From sending him to rehab to making sure Sanjay Dutt gets a grip on his life, Sanjay Dutt did the best. In the film, Sunil Dutt's character was played by Paresh Rawal who made a lasting impression with his act.

The 3 Digit

In the beginning of Sanju, we get to see Ranbir Kapoor (playing Sanjay Dutt) informing his author about the number of women he has slept with. To the reporter as well as the viewers' shock, he goes on to reveal that the number is around 308 and it is one of the most popular scenes in the film. In fact, producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra also admitted that he first thought the number was a "hogwash". "When we started researching all that he’s said — from the 308 girlfriends he had to how he begged on the streets of US for the money to buy a bus ticket — we realised that everything he had told us was true," Chopra had said in an interview.

Currently, Sanjay Dutt has several projects like KGF 2, Prithviraj and Bhuj: The Pride of India. Here's wishing the actor a very happy birthday.

