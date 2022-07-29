Happy Birthday Sanjay Dutt: 5 villainous acts where he proved why he is the quintessential baddie we needed

Sanjay Dutt is an actor who doesn’t need an introduction. He made his big Bollywood debut with the 1981 release Rocky and went on to carve a niche for himself as a versatile actor in Bollywood. From playing an action hero to a romantic one, the boy next door to the perfect family man, Sanjay has made sure to always present something new to the table. In fact, he even tried his hands at comedy and left a mark on the audience. Needless to say, Sanjay Dutt has come a long way in his career of over four decades and has given us several hit movies like Vidhaata, Naam, Thanedaar, Sadak, Munna Bhai MBBS, etc.

Among the different roles he had played in his career, Sanjay Dutt is also known for playing several negative characters on the big screen. In fact, post the release of his 1993 release Khalnayak, Sanjay Dutt was crowned the Khalnayak of Bollywood. Over the years, Sanjay was seen playing some menacing roles which made him a perfect choice for the lead antagonist. And as the actor turns a year older today, we bring you 5 powerful roles played by Sanjay Dutt which proves that he is the quintessential villain.

Billa in Musafir

Sanjay Dutt played the role of a ruthless killer in Musafir who was deadly and unforgiving. However, he also had the swag and was a perfect blend of a stylish devil

Kancha Cheena in Agneepath

We can never get enough of Sanjay Dutt’s performance as Kancha Cheena in the 2012 release Agneepath. Also starring Hrithik Roshan and Rishi Kapoor in the lead, Agneepath featured Sanjay in a bald avatar. Talking about his role, Kancha Cheena was mean, cruel, and perfectly styled to look evil and Sanjay nailed the role.

Ahmad Shah Abdali in Panipat

Sanjay Dutt played the role of Ahmad Shah Abdali in Ashutosh Gowariker’s Panipat and his performance left everyone in awe. He was touted to be the perfect choice for the role and Sanjay Dutt’s personality as Ahmad Shah Abdali was all about power, strength, ambition and more. As much as we hate Ahmad Shah Abdali, we can’t stop ourselves from being in love with Sanjay Dutt.

Adheera in KGF: Chapter 2

The actor played the role of lead antagonist Adheera in KGF: Chapter 2. He was a robust villain who knew no mercy and could go to any extent to get his KGF back. He was brutal, sadistic and gave everyone jitters.

Shuddh Singh in Shamshera

Sanjay was seen playing the role of conniving cop Shuddh Singh in Ranbir Kapoor’s Shamshera. He was a megalomaniac, funny, dangerous, menacing, merciless and cold-hearted. His performance as Shuddh Singh was certainly a key highlight of the film.

