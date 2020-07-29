Happy Birthday Sanjay Dutt: Maanayata Dutt misses husband on his special day and pens a sweet wish for him

Sanjay Dutt is celebrating his 61st birthday today. Taking to social media, his wife Maanayata Dutt penned a heartwarming wish for her husband on his special day.

Birthdays are a special occasion for everyone and for Sanjay Dutt, it was even more amazing as his first look in upcoming film KGF 2 was unveiled today. Not just this, his daughter Trishala Dutt penned a heartwarming note for her father on his 61st birthday. Adding more happiness and cheer to the day, Sanjay’s wife Maanayata Dutt also shared a sweet note on her husband’s birthday and won the internet with the photo. Maanayata and their kids had flown to Dubai before the lockdown and since then, they are stuck there.

On Sanjay’s special day, Maanayata expressed her love for the actor and shared a throwback photo of the times when they were together, prior to the lockdown. In the throwback photo, Sanjay could be seen clad in a black tee with jeans while Maanayata is seen sporting a black tee with matching bottom. The couple could be seen twinning from head to toe in the throwback photo and were smiling as they embraced each other. With this, Maanayata penned a sweet wish for Sanjay.

Further, she also expressed that she is missing Sanjay on his special day. She wrote, “Happy birthday love .....love you #missingyou #godbless #love #grace #positivity #dutts #birthdaymonth #beautifullife #thankyougod.”

Here is Maanayata Dutt’s note for Sanjay Dutt on his birthday:

Earlier, on Wednesday, the first look of Sanjay from his upcoming film KGF 2 was released and it left everyone in awe. As Adheera, Sanjay sported a dark and intense look and on his birthday, it came as a gift for his fans. Since last evening, fans of Sanjay Dutt have been wishing the star on social media and ‘Happy Birthday Sanjay Dutt’ is trending too on Twitter.

