Happy Birthday Sanjay Dutt: Top 10 iconic dialogues of Munna Bhai MBBS actor that are cherished by moviegoers

Sanjay Dutt, who is widely known as Sanju Bhai is one of the most versatile and promising actors in the entertainment industry. He gives life to a role with his brilliant acting skills. The actor who has gained a dedicated fan following without boxing himself into the stereotypical hero of the silver screen, turned 64 today.

Sanjay was born on July 29, 1959. He is the son of legendary actors Sunil Dutt and Nargis. Dutt has worked hard to reach where he is now. The path of his journey might seem easy from the outside but in reality, it was full of conflicts. Sanjay has always lived a very comfortable life and yet suffered addictions, losses, sorrows, and even deep dark phases.

Debuting in 1981 with the film Rocky, the actor shot to fame and became a household name. His blockbuster movies, Saajan (1991) and Khal Nayak (1993) established Sanju Baba as a box-office superstar as well as one of the few actors of the 90s with a versatile range. He capitalized on his legacy of being a 'bad boy' in 1999 with his cult classic Vaastav: The Reality, which marked another milestone in his career. The actor then proved his mettle in the comedy genre with his 2003 release Munna Bhai MBBS and there's no looking back for him since.

Recipient of several awards, including two Filmfare Awards and three Screen Awards, Sanjay Dutt is one of the wonders of Hindi cinema.

Here we present 10 iconic dialogues of Sanjay Dutt on his birthday that are widely cherished

Khal Nayak (1993)

"Insaaf Na Kanoon De Sakta Hai Na Police … Agar Koi Insaaf De Sakta Hai … To Ek Insaan Doosre Insaan Ko De Sakta Hai…"

Released in 1993, Khal Nayak greatly boosted the career of Sanjay Dutt. He received praise for his villainous character Balaram aka Ballu Prasad.

Vaastav: The Reality (1999)

"Asli hai asli … pachaas tola, pachaas tola … kitna, pachaas tola"

It is a 1999 action crime film starring Sanjay Dutt and Namrata Shirodkar in lead roles. Sanjay won the Filmfare Award for Best Actor for the movie. His character Raghunath 'Raghu' Namdev Shivalkhar is considered one of India's most memorable onscreen characters.

Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. (2003)

"Aye Mamu … jadoo ki jhappi de daal aur baat khatam"

Rajkumar Hirani's directorial Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. is one of the best movies of Dutt’s career. Sanjay's character Murli Prasad Sharma known for his quirky style and loud behavior received much praise for his golden heart.

Musafir (2004)

"Admi Musafir Hota Hai Hero … Aata Hai, Jaata Hai"

Musafir, directed and produced by Sanjay Gupta is one of the best action thrillers. The movie has Sanjay Dutt as Billa, Anil Kapoor as Lucky, Aditya Pancholi as Inspector Tiger, and Sameera Reddy as Sam in the lead roles.

Lage Raho Munna Bhai (2006)

"Apun ke pass Bapu hai Mamu!"

Rajkumar Hirani's directorial, Lage Raho Munna Bhai, is a sequel to Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. The film became one of the blockbusters at the box office.

Shootout at Lokhandwala (2007)

"Aadmi khatam … toh files khatam"

The film is based on the real Lokhandwala Complex shootout that took place in 1991. With his on-point dialogue delivery and acting skills, Sanjay amazed the audience with the role of the Additional Police Commissioner.

Luck (2009)

"Sahi time par sahi jagah hona … sahi time par sahi baat karna … aur sahi time par sahi kaam uthana … iss hi ko luck kehte hai"

Sanjay played the role of Karim Moussa in Soham Shah's directorial. The actor not only justified the role with his strong personality but also delivered some of the best dialogues that have become synonymous with Dutt over the years.

Son of Sardaar (2012)

"Apne ghar mein kutta bhi sher hota hai … lekin sher har jagah sher hota hai"

Dutt’s character Balwinder Billu Singh Sandhu was highly appreciated for his looks and dialogues in the superhit movie.

Agneepath (2012)

"Tum kya leke aaye the, aur kya leke jaaoge. Rahejaye sirf ek insaan, sarva shakthi shali, sarva shaktimaan"

Dutt's villainous character, Kancha Cheena, in Agneepath, is amongst the most iconic characters in Bollywood.

Panipat (2019)

"Ye More ka Takht aur Kohinoor…badi mashkkat se paaye jaate hain….Chhinane se nahi milta"

Ashutosh Gowariker's directorial received praise for its extravagant sets and well-researched characters. Amongst all the characters, Sanjay's character as Ahmad Shah Abdali stood out. He mesmerized everyone with his sharp dialogue delivery, costumes, and body language.

