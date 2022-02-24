Happy Birthday Sanjay Leela Bhansali: 5 musical compositions by the filmmaker that won our hearts

Grand, larger than life, vibrant, extravagant – these are but a few adjectives that can be used to describe the aesthetics and moods of a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film. In his illustrious career as a filmmaker, Bhansali has directed several films, starting from the 1996 musical drama Khamoshi starring Salman Khan and Manisha Koirala to Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Black, Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, and more. However, it is his 2010 directorial Guzaarish featuring Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai in the leads, in which he first donned the hat of a music composer.

Bhansali has found inspiration for his musical compositions in several noted singers and musicians from Lata Mangeshkar, to Hindustani vocalists like Ustad Abdul Karim Khan, Pandit Omkarnath Thakur, and Roshan Ara Begum to acclaimed yesteryear film music directors Madan Mohan, Naushad and Laxmikant-Pyarelal.

In an earlier interview, Sanjay Leela Bhansali shared that Lata Mangeshkar complimented him for his music in Bajirao Mastani. He said, “My greatest compliment as a music composer came to me from my idol Lata ji for the music of Bajirao Mastani. Lata ji has inspired all my films. She told me that the ‘latpat latpat’ opening of the song Pinga was from her song in V Shantaram’s Amar Bhoopali. She said she liked my songs and the way I’ve filmed them. Then she affectionately said, ‘Aapne mera latpat latpat utha liya.’ (You picked up by ‘latpat latpat’ line). I humbly submit that it is indeed true.”

Post Guzaarish, Sanjay Leela Bhansali composed music for several of his movies including Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani, and Padmaavat. The filmmaker has also composed music for his upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi.

On Sanjay Leela Bhansali's birthday today, let us celebrate this very aspect of his career, by revisiting five beautiful songs like Sau Gram Zindagi and Aayat composed by him that have stayed in our hearts.

1. Sau Gram Zindagi (Guzaarish)

2. Ang Laga De (Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela)

3. Aayat (Bajirao Mastani)

4. Ek Dil Ek Jaan (Padmaavat)

5. Jab Saiyaan (Gangubai Kathiawadi)

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt REACTS to Arjun teasing her over Ranbir Kapoor's visit to Taj Mahal without her