Happy Birthday Sanjay Leela Bhansali: Here’s celebrating the filmmaker who has given cinematic gems to fans
Sanjay Leela Bhansali is that name in the entertainment industry, who has not only given us some amazing movies but has always managed to transport us into a new world of his own. It's very rare to see any Indian filmmaker's expertise in all facets of filmmaking from the visuals, performances, storytelling, music, canvases, and backdrops among others. The filmmaker celebrates his birthday today and we just can't miss remembering how he has almost always ticked every box.
With the cinema legends like Raj Kapoor, K Asif, Mehboob Khan, V Shantaram, Guru Dutt, and Kamal Amrohi, the era of the 60s to 90s saw prolific cinema. While the audience was craving more of such marvellous and pure cinema, they were reintroduced to authentic cinema with every realism and celebration of cinema viewing, thanks to Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Having given the audience some really amazing cinema, he is one filmmaker who is taking the baton ahead and carrying on the legacy as a true inheritor of the Indian film heritage.
Sanjay Leela Bhansali's style of filmmaking is a celebration in itself which is indeed a treat for the modern era. He is one of few filmmakers from Indian cinema who has with time evolved introducing new faces of modernity in his films yet has maintained the original aesthetics. He is that one visionary storyteller who never felt the need for crutches that visual effects offered to large-canvas films, the auteur is known to create his canvases from scratch, obsessively passionate about every minute detail that brings perfection to each of his frames.
Currently, the filmmaker is working on his next 'Heeramandi'. While the first look has recently been released it introduced the audience to the world where courtesans were queens. Leaving everyone a sheer surprise with its esthetics and all the Sanjay Leela Bhansali's grandeur, the filmmaker is all set to take the OTT to the next level with its release. Moreover, With a filmography spanning 27 years and has brought audiences cinematic gems like Khamoshi, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Devdas, Black, Guzaarish, Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat and Gangubai Kathiadwadi, all of which are even fondly remembered to this day, here's celebrating the man - the legacy that is Sanjay Leela Bhansali.
