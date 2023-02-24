Happy Birthday Sanjay Leela Bhansali: Here’s celebrating the filmmaker who has given cinematic gems to fans

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is that name in the entertainment industry, who has not only given us some amazing movies but has always managed to transport us into a new world of his own. It's very rare to see any Indian filmmaker's expertise in all facets of filmmaking from the visuals, performances, storytelling, music, canvases, and backdrops among others. The filmmaker celebrates his birthday today and we just can't miss remembering how he has almost always ticked every box.

With the cinema legends like Raj Kapoor, K Asif, Mehboob Khan, V Shantaram, Guru Dutt, and Kamal Amrohi, the era of the 60s to 90s saw prolific cinema. While the audience was craving more of such marvellous and pure cinema, they were reintroduced to authentic cinema with every realism and celebration of cinema viewing, thanks to Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Having given the audience some really amazing cinema, he is one filmmaker who is taking the baton ahead and carrying on the legacy as a true inheritor of the Indian film heritage.