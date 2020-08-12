Happy Birthday Sara Ali Khan: 5 times Coolie No 1 actresses Instagram captions made us go ROFL

Today, as Sara Ali Khan celebrates her 25th birthday, we decided to round up a series of her social media/Instagram posts that makes us go ROFL, courtesy her love for rhyme. Take a look

Way before making her Bollywood debut in 2018 with Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath, Sara Ali Khan enjoyed a considerable fan following on social media, and post her big Bollywood debut, it came as no surprise that Sara became the talk of the town. Post Kedarnath, Sara was seen in films such as Simmba, and Love Aaj kal, and next, she will be seen in Coolie No 1, and Atrangi Re. Now, as Sara Ali Khan celebrates her 25th birthday today i.e. August 12, 2020, we all know that she is an amazing actress, and performer and so, we decided to look at her social media posts that give us an insight into her sense of humour.

Yes, as we speak, this Simmba actress is vacationing in Goa with brother and mom Amrita Singh. Now while Sara Ali Khan celebrates her birthday, we decided to round up a series of her social media posts that had us crack up, thanks to her out of the world funny and rhythmic captions. We all know that Sara has an amazing sense of humour, and her social media posts reflect the same but what always manages to catch our eye are her captions.

Take a look:

To begin with, Sara Ali khan posted a video with her mother Amrita Singh wherein they are both seen enjoying some South Indian food and what caught our attention was Sara’s caption that read, “When mommy and I set out to eat, We don’t care about diet-only cheat, Eating like this isn’t extraordinary it’s no feat, Even food competitors should shut up and give us their seat! #KushtiKiTayari #bharisawari #merimapyaari #sarakishayari…”

Moving on, when Sara wrapped up the shoot of Coolie No 1, she treated us to some BTS photos but again, it was her caption that had us go ROFL. The caption read, “I believe in the magic in the eyes..Mascara and eye shadow; sometimes sara tries, But after pack up it’s cleanser and fries On a cheat day maybe….”

In this post, wherein Sara is enjoying a vacation with Ibrahim and Amrita, Sara, yet again, decided to catch our attention with her caption that goes like, “Mother, Daughter, Iggy potter Swim swimm swimming in the water…”

And then Sara turned ‘Jalpari’ for us when she treated us to a video of her underneath water and her caption read, “Jalpari Main Chali...

In this photo, which Sara posted ahead of the release of Love Aaj Kal, Sara yet again, amused us with her rhyme as she wrote, “Zoe chilling, posing under a tree Was waiting for her shot, now is waiting for you to see Oh what fun, this Valentines Day will be Happiness, love and popcorn is key So come celebrate with the Team of #LoveAajKal and me #throwbackthursday 8️ days you go!

