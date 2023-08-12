Happy Birthday Sara Ali Khan: 7 childhood photos of actress that are too cute to miss

Sara Ali Khan is one of the most popular actresses in Bollywood. She won over the audience with her captivating performances in Kedarnath, Atrangi Re, Simmba, and others. In a short span of time, the Bollywood beauty has carved a place in the audiences' hearts with her bubbly personality and choice of films. From a bundle of cuteness to a Bollywood sensation, let's rewind the clock and celebrate Sara Ali Khan's birthday with a heartwarming trip down memory lane! We've gathered the most adorable childhood pictures of this star, showcasing her infectious smile, playful spirit, and undeniable charm. Some of these also feature a young Saif Ali Khan and a little Ibrahim.

Sara Ali Khan's Father's Day post for Saif Ali Khan

This is from 2019 Father's Day when Sara wished her abba, Saif Ali Khan by posting a series of old photos with him. Along with the pictures, she wrote all the things she is grateful for. Her caption reads, "Happy Fathers’ Day Abba. Thank you for always being here for me, for being my partner on nerdy holidays, for teaching me how to read, for showing me my first rain and snow, for teaching me how to eat spaghetti, and all the while remaining patient, loving and compassionate! #likefatherlikedaughter #daddysgirl #mymainman #handsomestman #partnerincrime".

School-girl Sara

Sara uploaded this throwback Thursday photo where she is seen dressed in school uniform, her hair tied in neat braids, posing for the camera with a mischievous smile on her face. Netizens showered love on the actress in the comment section sharing how cute she looks.

Sara and Ibrahim on World Siblings Day

On the occasion of Siblings Day, Sara posted this photo where she is seen irritating little Ibrahim in front of the camera. Her chubby cheeks and adorable smile are too cute to miss. To wish his brother, Sara posted this adorable picture on her Instagram feed and wrote, "Happy World Siblings Day to my not so little brother #brotherandsister #bestbro #rock #alwaysandforever"

Sara Ali Khan's daddy dearest

This is another Father's Day post where the actress uploaded an old photo where she is seen posing with Saif as he holds little Ibrahim in his lap. Captioning it as, "Happy Father’s Day Abba," this old photo seems to be taken from the family album as the creases are clearly visible. Fans compared Ibrahim with little Taimur.

Amrita Singh with Sara Ali Khan

This old photo shared by Saba Pataudi captured a sweet moment between Amrita Singh and little Sara. Both mother and daughter are all smiles. Sara has often expressed how close she is to her mom. She has shared in interviews that she has lived all her life in Juhu with her mom and she doesn't associate her with royalty. After Amrita Singh's divorce from Saif Ali Khan, she raised her two children alone.

Perfect family picture

This photo shared by a fan page captures Saif Ali Khan, and Amrita Singh, with their children, Sara Ali Khan, and Ibrahim. Young Saif and Amrita look like super cool parents posing with their little ones. Sara looks like a doll dressed in a frock.

Sara Ali Khan- the little performer

When acting runs in your blood, you do not shy away from performing. This photo shows Sara dressed in a purple lehenga choli, complete with jewelry posing for the camera. Do not miss the dupatta on her head like traditional Rajasthani women. She showed off her witty humor with the caption, "Bangle Ke Peeche"

Pinkvilla wishes the talented actress a very happy birthday!

