Happy Birthday Sara Ali Khan: Anushka Sharma, Karisma Kapoor, and others wish the actress on her special day

Sara Ali Khan who turned 25 today has been flooded with wishes from friends and family that include Karisma Kapoor and Anushka Sharma on her special day.
Sara Ali Khan is one of the most loved star kids in B-town and a promising newcomer as well. She has etched her mark in the industry with impeccable performances. Today as the actress turns a year older, social media is flooded with wishes not just from her fans and followers but her close friends and family as well. Everyone is taking turns in sending out birthday wishes to the actress on her special day making it extra special for her amid the ongoing pandemic due to Coronavirus. 

Taking to their respective social media accounts celebrities including Anushka Sharma, Kiara Advani sent their wishes to the actress on her special day. Anushka took to her Instagram account and uploaded a story showcasing a creative picture of the actress and wrote, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY SARA, WISHING YOU A MAGICAL ONE” wishing the actress. Kiara Advani also took to her Instagram stories and uploaded a picture of the two beauties smiling and wrote, “Happy birthday Sara!!! Shine on.”

Apart from them, actress Karisma Kapoor also took to her stories and wished the Kedarnath actress on her birthday. She uploaded a picture of her and the actress together and kept her wish short and sweet. She wrote, “Happy 25th! @saraalikhan95”.

Sara who turned 25 today is vacationing in Goa with family. The actress also uploaded pictures from her midnight birthday bash on her Instagram stories. She has been active on social media and has been spending a lot of time with her brother outdoors. They have been going on cycle rides in the rain enjoying nature.

Take a look at Anushka Sharma & other celeb wishes for Sara Ali Khan: 

