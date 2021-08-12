Happy Birthday Sara Ali Khan: Anushka Sharma, Radhika Madan & others wish her a super year ahead

Sara Ali Khan is one of the bubbliest actresses of our Bollywood industry, and within a short span of her career, she has achieved a lot of success. She is not only loved amongst her fans, but even her industry friends adore her. And when it is her special day, how can they not send best wishes for Sara. Well, the Simmba actress turns a year older today, and wishes are pouring in from every corner. Many celebs like , Radhika Madan and others have taken to their Instagram to wish the actress on her birthday.

Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram stories, posted Sara Ali Khan's picture, and wrote, "Happy birthday Sara. Have a super year ahead." Posting a hilarious video of Sara, Aanand L Rai wrote, “Happy birthday to this mastikhor bachcha. Stay blessed always!”Radhika Madan wrote, “Happy birthday beautiful.”

Take a look:

In a big reveal on Wednesday, Sara Ali Khan shared the first look from the upcoming show Mission Frontline with Discovery+Original where she will be seen training with the country's first female commando unit, Veerangana Force in Assam. Sara looks fierce with a weapon in her & engaging in combat with another commando. The show premieres on August 13. The Simmba actress had visited Assam for the shoot a while back, and photos from the same had surfaced on social media back then too.

We wish Sara Ali Khan a very happy birthday!

ALSO READ: Sara Ali Khan engages in combat in brave first look from Mission Frontline; To premiere on THIS date