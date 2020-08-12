Happy Birthday Sara Ali Khan: Soha Ali Khan wishes ‘Sara bia’ with a throwback pic: May you continue to shine

Sara Ali Khan turned a year older today and her fans have been showering her with wishes on social media. Now, Soha Ali Khan also has taken to social media to wish the Atrangi Re star on her birthday in the most adorable way.

Birthdays surely are a special occasion for everyone and when it comes to Bollywood stars, theirs becomes even more amazing with the good wishes pouring in from all fans and family. Speaking of birthdays, Sara Ali Khan is celebrating hers today and has turned a year older. The Simmba star is celebrating her special day with family and has been dropping photos and videos on social media from her last evening’s celebration with . Now, her aunt Soha Ali Khan also took to social media to wish her.

Taking to Instagram, Soha shared a throwback photo with Sara on social media and wished her in the most adorable way on her birthday. In the throwback photo, Soha can be seen posing with a much younger Sara. The selfie surely is a sweet memory for both Sara and Soha and the latter shared it on social media with all the fans while wishing the Simmba star on her special day. Soon, fans also showered good wishes in the comment section and sent love to Sara on her birthday.

Soha shared the photo and wrote, “Happy birthday Sara bia! May you continue to shine always. Much love.” A little while ago, Kareena Kapoor Khan also penned a sweet wish for Sara on social media. Along with her wish, Kareena shared a throwback childhood photo of Sara with her dad .

Take a look at Soha Ali Khan’s birthday wish for Sara Ali Khan:

Meanwhile, Sara has been dropping videos and photos of her fun on her vacay with Ibrahim Ali Khan. The sibling duo has been lighting up the internet with their adorable shenanigans. On the work front, Sara will be seen in Coolie No 1 that is helmed by David Dhawan. Apart from this, Sara also has Atrangi Re with Dhanush and . The film will be released in 2021.

Credits :Instagram

