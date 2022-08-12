Happy Birthday Sara Ali Khan: Then & Now PICS that showcase her transformation on and off screen

Sara Ali Khan is celebrating her birthday today on the 12th of August. Sara made her acting debut on the silver screen in 2018 with her film Kedarnath. With only a few films to her credit until now, Sara has successfully made a space for herself in the tinsel town of Bollywood. She has not only showcased her acting potential and entertained fans with her films, but has also kept them engaged with her social media activity, posts, and videos. Be it her stunning photoshoots, her funny poems, or her goofy photos with family and friends, fans seem to be constantly amused and entertained by the actress.

Sara Ali Khan’s transformation over the years

Speaking about social media, a glimpse through her Instagram space offers a proper insight into her transformation throughout the years. For the unversed, before her acting debut on the big screen, Sara went through a weight loss journey. She has never been someone to shy away from sharing her journey with her fans and followers. In fact, she is also one of the few celebs to openly talk about her struggle with PCOD.

In an earlier interview on BBC, Sara had said, “I went to Columbia for four years and at the end of the second year, I decided that I really want to act, like I said I have always known, but that realisation coincided with the weigh scale saying that I’m 96 kilos. So, it was a bit difficult. Then it was the senior year of college in America itself that I lost the weight.”

Sara often shares throwback photos from her pre-weight loss phase, while she lightly pokes fun at herself. Even now, after her weight loss, she continues to take fitness extremely seriously, and makes it a point to share motivating workout videos on the ‘gram.

On Sara Ali Khan’s birthday today, let us look at a few of her ‘Then vs Now’ pictures.

Sara Ali Khan THEN:

Sara Ali Khan NOW:

Sara Ali Khan’s upcoming projects

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re. She now has Laxman Utekar’s yet-to-be-titled film where she will feature alongside Vicky Kaushal. Apart from that, she also has Gaslight with Vikrant Massey. Recently, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Sara will be seen in a film on the 1942 Quit India Movement.

Team Pinkvilla wishes Sara Ali Khan a very happy birthday!

