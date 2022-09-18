Happy Birthday Shabana Azmi: 5 must-watch movies of the actress that won her National Awards
On Shabana Azmi’s birthday, let’s take a look at 5 movies that she has won National Awards for!
Shabana Azmi is one of the finest actors in the film industry. Since making her debut in 1974 with the film 'Ankur', Shabana Azmi has been entertaining cinemagoers for decades. With a filmography of over 100 projects, the actress has often played unconventional roles that were way ahead of their times, and pulled them off very convincingly. Her bold choice of roles has made for some memorable performances that have earned her multiple awards in her career. She also has been the recipient of the prestigious National Film Award for best actress 5 times! On the occasion of her 72nd birthday, let’s take a look at all her performances that won her the National Film Awards.
Ankur (1975)
Shabana Azmi bagged her first National Award with her very first release. The actor played the role of Lakshmi, a Dalit woman who works with her husband at their landlord's son's place. An unsuspecting romantic affair starts to brew which changes the fate of the characters.
Arth (1983)
Arth, directed by Mahesh Bhatt, revolves around a film director who is involved in an extramarital affair with an actress. Shabana played the role of Pooja, the wife of the director, and was awarded her second National Award for her incredible performance in Arth.
Khandhar (1984)
Starring Naseeruddin Shah, Pankaj Kapur and Shabana Azmi, the movie is about a love story brewing between a visiting photographer and a village girl. Watch the movie, and you’ll realize why Shabana Azmi won the National Film Award for the best actress in this film.
Paar (1985)
Set in rural Bihar, this movie reveals grim realities and sheds light on poverty and exploitation. Shabana Azmi plays the role of Rama, the wife of labourer Naurangia, played by Naseeruddin Shah. The movie revolves around the couple as they flee their village after Naurangia kills a man who had murdered a school teacher. They become fugitives from justice and are on a journey to find sustenance. This movie marked a hattrick of National Award wins for Shabana Azmi.
Godmother (1999)
In this film, Shabana Azmi portrays Rambhi, a character inspired by Indian gangster Santokben Jadeja. The actress's portrayal of such a layered character was enough to secure her 5th national award.
ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Shabana Azmi on how she was cast for Steven Spielberg’s Halo; Praises director Otto Bathurst