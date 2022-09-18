Happy Birthday Shabana Azmi: 5 must-watch movies of the actress that won her National Awards

Shabana Azmi is one of the finest actors in the film industry. Since making her debut in 1974 with the film 'Ankur', Shabana Azmi has been entertaining cinemagoers for decades. With a filmography of over 100 projects, the actress has often played unconventional roles that were way ahead of their times, and pulled them off very convincingly. Her bold choice of roles has made for some memorable performances that have earned her multiple awards in her career. She also has been the recipient of the prestigious National Film Award for best actress 5 times! On the occasion of her 72nd birthday, let’s take a look at all her performances that won her the National Film Awards.

Ankur (1975)

Shabana Azmi bagged her first National Award with her very first release. The actor played the role of Lakshmi, a Dalit woman who works with her husband at their landlord's son's place. An unsuspecting romantic affair starts to brew which changes the fate of the characters.