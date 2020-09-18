Happy Birthday Shabana Azmi: Memorable dialogues of the veteran actress that continue to resonate with us

Today, as veteran actress Shabana Azmi celebrates her 70th birthday, we bring to you certain memorable dialogues mouthed by the actress in her films that continue to resonate with us; Take a look

Today i.e. September 18, 2020, veteran actress Shabana Azmi celebrates her 70th birthday, and while fans and Bollywood stars send across warm wishes to the actress, we paid an ode to this powerhouse of talent by looking at her most famous dialogues. Daughter of poet Kaifi Azmi and stage actress Shaukat Azmi, Shabani Azmi made her debut in 1974 and later, she went on to act in more than 100 films, both in mainstream and parallel cinema. Also, Shabana Azmi has appeared in a number of foreign films such as John Schlesinger's Madame Sousatzka, Nicholas Klotz's Bengali Night, Roland Joffe's City of Joy, and others.

Shabana Azmi, a Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan with five National Awards, is one of the finest actresses of her times, and she has featured in a series of films such as Umrao Jaan, Earth, Godmother, Paar, Bhavna, Khandhar, Arth, Swami, Ankur, Neerja, Tehzeeb and others and so, on her birthday, we decided to round up a series of some powerful and famous dialogues from Azmi’s movies that continue to resonate with us till date. Take a look!

Check out the dialogues here:

Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd. (2007)

Zindagi bhi ajeeb hai na ... jab aap jeena chahte hai, toh jeene nahi deti ... aur jab jeene ki sari khwaish chhod dete hai, tab kehti hai jeeyo

(Life is strange ... when you want to live, then it doesn't let you live ... and when you leave all the desires to live, then it says to live)

Godmother (1999)

Tum logon ne mere pe vishvas kiya aur maine tumhare saath vishvasghat kiya ... tum logon ne meri jai-jai-kaar ki aur maine tumhari peeth mein chura bhaunka

(You people trusted me and I betrayed you ... you people hailed me and I stuck a knife on your backs)

Neerja (2016)

Humare mein bhaiyo ko veer bolte hain. Veer ko behenein rakhi bandhti hain taaki wo unki raksha karein. Beheno se to koi nahi kehta raksha karne ko. Maine use kabhi nahi bataya, pata nahi kaha se usne sabke liye jeena seekh liya.

Avtaar (1983)

Pachtave ke ek aasoon se ... saare gunaah bhagwan bhi maaf kar deta hai

(Even god forgives all the sins ... with a single tear drop of remorse)

Muqaddar Ka Badshaah (1990)

Jab aulad ki zindagi ka sawaal ho ... toh maa din aur raat nahi dekhti

(When it comes to the life of a child ... then a mother doesn't see if it's day or night)

Fakira (1976)

Sharafat se baat karo taaki main tumhe sharafat se jawaab de sakon

(Talk to me with decency so that I can answer you with decency)

Main Azaad Hoon (1989)

Jism ki maut insaan ki maut nahi hoti

