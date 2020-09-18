  1. Home
Happy Birthday Shabana Azmi: Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor, Zoya Akhtar sends best wishes to veteran actress

As Shabana Azmi turns 70 today, several Bollywood celebrities took it to social media to shower birthday love on her.
99957 reads Mumbai
Think about one of the most versatile and powerful yesteryear actresses in Bollywood and the list cannot be completed without mentioning Shabana Azmi. The actress has carved a niche for herself with her impeccable acting skills and her panache never fails to woo hearts. Needless to say, Shabana has a massive fan following across the world. So, as the veteran actress turned a year older today, she was inundated with best wishes from fans and friends on social media. Yes! Shabana Azmi is celebrating her 70th birthday today.

Amid this, several Bollywood celebrities took it as an opportunity to shower birthday love on the senior actress. Anil Kapoor shared a monochrome picture of Shabana from her younger days on micro-blogging site Twitter and wrote, “Happy 70th Birthday, @AzmiShabana! Thank you for always being my friend, guiding light and inspiration! Wishing you all the health & happiness always! Lots of love.” Hrithik Roshan called Shabana one of the most loving and caring person. He tweeted, “Happiest Birthday @AzmiShabana aunty! You're one of the most loving and caring person I have had the pleasure of knowing. Your objectivity and outlook is a source of inspiration. Lots of love & respect” followed by a heart emoticon.

Farhan Akhtar’s girlfriend Shibani Dandekar also showered birthday love on the senior actress as she shared a beautiful picture of the actress and captioned is as, “Happy birthday to this beautiful woman! @AzmiShabana18 Love you loads.”

Also Read: Shabana Azmi Birthday Special: A look at the family moments of veteran actress with Javed Akhtar, Farhan, Zoya

Take a look at Bollywood celebs wishes on Shabana Azmi’s 70th birthday:

 

Credits :Twitter/Instagram

Anonymous 6 hours ago

I'm sure these wishes especially from HR will make K burnnnnnn....ha ha...Shabana Azmi is one of the best actresses we have and K's totli talk and limited acting "range" cannot even be compared to Shabana's versatility, leave alone her longevity and respect received by her in the industry. In her interviews also Shabana Azmi comes across as rational, balanced, well spoken, intelligent. I don't agree with several of her viewpoints but still I can appreciate her class and tehzeeb - sadly K is lacking both of these important qualities.

Anonymous 8 hours ago

The high priestess of Bollywood charsi gang.

Anonymous 10 hours ago

#Charsi

