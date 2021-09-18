Happy Birthday Shabana Azmi: When she unveiled her singing talent with Javed Akhtar's version of Abhi Na Jao

A name in Indian cinema that can be undoubtedly be counted in the stars with an immense amount of creative talent is Shabana Azmi. Known for her impeccable performances in films like Arth, Masoom, Avtaar and more, Shabana Azmi has made her place in people's hearts after decades of working in Indian cinema. While her performances on screen have won hearts, on her birthday today, we'd like to highlight another talent of hers and that is singing. Yes, the talented senior actress has a melodious voice and fans of the actress have heard her croon over the years in projects like Sonata and Anjuman.

But, a more recent sample of it was heard when Shabana crooned Javed Akhtar's version of Abhi Na Jao in a Facebook live in 2020. Back in 2020, Shabana Azmi took to her Facebook live session to share a story about Javed Akhtar spilling soup on his clothes and his hilarious but poetic response on being reprimanded on it by her. The senior actress sang the funny version of Abhi Na Jao that Javed Akhtar came up with on being reprimanded by Shabana for spilling the soup. The snippet of Shabana singing on her Facebook live went viral on social media and even Chef Vikas Khanna was left in awe. He too shared the video on his Twitter handle.

In the throwback video, Shabana was seen revealing the incident when Javed Akhtar spilt more soup on his clothes than he drank and she pointed it out to him. She said in the video, "Jadu, iss tarah tum khaoge toh kitna tum giraoge?’ Immediately, what his repartee was, and please remember that this song is to the tune of the most romantic song of all times, Abhi Naa Jao Chhod Ke, Ke Dil Abhi Bhara Nahin. So Javed's response was ‘Jo iss tarah se khaoge, toh kitna tum giraoge. Joh soup iss pe gir gaya, toh jaante toh hoga kya? Yeh daag dhul na payega, Yeh daag dhul na payega... jo dhoyega, bataayega, ke saabun iss pe ghis diya, yeh daag par mitaa nahin' Isn't it delightful?".

Take a look:

The video shared by Vikas Khanna on Twitter managed to garner over 22.1 K Views and several fan clubs on Twitter also shared the same. Fans were left in awe of not just the romance between Javed Akhtar and Shabana but also the Arth star's singing talent all over again. A fan had praised Shabana Azmi back then and wrote, "Wow! Didn't know @AzmiShabana ji could sing so well." Another fan was in awe of Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi's romance wrote, "She makes me smile. And he makes me feel alive. What a duo."

The senior star loves to keep sharing glimpses of her life with the veteran writer and lyricist on social media and fans love seeing their moments spent together. From sharing throwback photos from their vacations to spending time together, Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar's love story has been winning hearts for the longest time. The duo had got hitched back in 1984 and every time Shabana shares a new photo on her Instagram handle, fans cannot stop gushing over it. With cute anecdotes like these, she continues to leave her fans in awe of her talent and love story. Now, as she gears up to be seen in 's directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Dharmendra, , and , fans cannot seem to control their excitement.

Here's wishing Shabana Azmi, the powerhouse of talent, Happy Birthday!

